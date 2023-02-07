Herman Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1930, in Widnoon, and was the last surviving member of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper. He was married on June 8, 1957, to Ruth Hopper and...

NEW BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO