Kenneth A. Hollingsworth
Kenneth A. Hollingsworth, 92, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2023. Born on April 3, 1930, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Cecil and Jessie Hollingsworth, and a faithful member of Bridgewater Presbyterian Church. Ken was a member of...
Richard C. Lewis, Jr.
Richard C. Lewis, Jr., 79, of Clarion passed away on February 6, 2023 at Water Run Landing. He was born on January 29, 1944 in Brookville to the late Richard and Mary (Drayer) Lewis. After graduating high school, he worked in Harrisburg where he met his wife, Rosemary (Cricket) Krivosky.
William L. “Bill” Shaner
William L. “Bill” Shaner, 90, of Kossuth passed away on February 7, 2023 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness. He was born October 20, 1932 in Mariasville to the late Harry and Agnes (Wenner) Shaner. Bill married Lucille Henry on February 4, 1954 and they just celebrated...
Meriam E. Shook
Meriam E. Shook, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years. She was born on June 28, 1931, in Callensburg, she was the daughter of...
Herman G. Hopper
Herman Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1930, in Widnoon, and was the last surviving member of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper. He was married on June 8, 1957, to Ruth Hopper and...
Dorothy Arlene Barger
Dorothy Arlene Barger, 93, of Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo, formerly of Parker, entered eternal with her Lord And Savior Saturday morning (02-04-23) surrounded by her loving family. She had resided at Country Springs and Claview for the past several years. Born in Blawnox, Allegheny County on Sept. 3,...
Vannesse Rae Rusnak
Vannesse Rae Rusnak, age 65, of Lamartine, Clarion County, passed away early Sunday morning, February 5, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness. Born November 25, 1957 in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Allie Wilson Webb. She was a graduate of...
Barbara A. Piercy Boyd
Barbara A. Piercy Boyd, 75, formerly of Ahrensville, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 29, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Julian and Florence Cobbett Piercy. Barbara graduated from Oil City High School. She worked for many years...
Ronald H. Foringer
Ronald H. Foringer, 86, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was born on February 2, 1937, in New Bethlehem a son of the late Henry and Alice (Miller) Foringer. He married Janet E. (Males) Foringer on October 25, 1958. She survives. Ronald proudly...
George L. Licht
George L. Licht, 75, of Oil City, passed away at 11:13 P.M. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. Born in Buffalo, NY on November 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Herman and Helen Licht. George enjoyed raking leaves and keeping the area cleaned...
Anna Jean “Jeannie” Tassey
Anna Jean “Jeannie” Tassey, 98, of Hawthorn, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Kittanning Care Center. Born on January 4, 1925, in Mudlic, she was the daughter of the late Russell A. and Viola Grace (Schreckengost) Sigworth. She was the last surviving member of her...
Dreihaups Celebrate 60th Anniversary
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Kay and Gary Dreihaup are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, February 8!. The couple were married on February 8, 1963, at the First Methodist Church in Clarion by the late Rev. George Myers. Kay (McGuire) Dreihaup is the daughter of the Late Harry and...
Eva Jean Plyler
Eva Jean Plyler, age 6, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born on August 5, 2016 the daughter of Tyler (Jocelyn) Plyler of Fairmount City and Susan Bable of New Castle. They survive. Eva loved spending...
Lucy A. Beach
Lucy A. Beach, 76, of Franklin passed away at her residence on Monday, February 6, 2023. Born in New Castle on October 16, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Grace Salvo Froella. She was married to Michael Beach on February 9, 1977 and he survives. There...
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts for the Venango County area are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at...
Jeffrey L. Heber
Jeffrey L. Heber, age 59, of Titusville, passed away on February 2, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center. Born on July 13, 1963, at the Oil City Hospital, he was the son of the late Boyd and Winnifred Friggle Heber. He was a member of the Moose Club in Titusville....
One Injured In Cranberry Accident
At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Rochester and Graham School Roads. Crews from Cranberry and Harmony were...
SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op This Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Venango County Co-Op on Friday, February 10th, for a large auction with a variety of collector and vintage items. If you are a collector looking for something vintage and unique this auction is for you! The auction will include a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, furniture, household items, sports memorabilia, and more.
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident
A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
Police Attempting to Identify Man Accused of Stealing ‘Hey Dude’ Shoes in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual accused of stealing shoes from a store in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, February 9, troopers responded to the Shoe Sensation located at...
