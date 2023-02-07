ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

Kenneth A. Hollingsworth

Kenneth A. Hollingsworth, 92, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2023. Born on April 3, 1930, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Cecil and Jessie Hollingsworth, and a faithful member of Bridgewater Presbyterian Church. Ken was a member of...
OIL CITY, PA
Richard C. Lewis, Jr.

Richard C. Lewis, Jr., 79, of Clarion passed away on February 6, 2023 at Water Run Landing. He was born on January 29, 1944 in Brookville to the late Richard and Mary (Drayer) Lewis. After graduating high school, he worked in Harrisburg where he met his wife, Rosemary (Cricket) Krivosky.
CLARION, PA
William L. “Bill” Shaner

William L. “Bill” Shaner, 90, of Kossuth passed away on February 7, 2023 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness. He was born October 20, 1932 in Mariasville to the late Harry and Agnes (Wenner) Shaner. Bill married Lucille Henry on February 4, 1954 and they just celebrated...
KOSSUTH, PA
Meriam E. Shook

Meriam E. Shook, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years. She was born on June 28, 1931, in Callensburg, she was the daughter of...
SLIGO, PA
Herman G. Hopper

Herman Hopper, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away suddenly on February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1930, in Widnoon, and was the last surviving member of the late Garfield and Mary (Cravener) Hopper. He was married on June 8, 1957, to Ruth Hopper and...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Dorothy Arlene Barger

Dorothy Arlene Barger, 93, of Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo, formerly of Parker, entered eternal with her Lord And Savior Saturday morning (02-04-23) surrounded by her loving family. She had resided at Country Springs and Claview for the past several years. Born in Blawnox, Allegheny County on Sept. 3,...
SLIGO, PA
Vannesse Rae Rusnak

Vannesse Rae Rusnak, age 65, of Lamartine, Clarion County, passed away early Sunday morning, February 5, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness. Born November 25, 1957 in Clarion, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Allie Wilson Webb. She was a graduate of...
LAMARTINE, PA
Barbara A. Piercy Boyd

Barbara A. Piercy Boyd, 75, formerly of Ahrensville, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 29, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Julian and Florence Cobbett Piercy. Barbara graduated from Oil City High School. She worked for many years...
OIL CITY, PA
Ronald H. Foringer

Ronald H. Foringer, 86, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence. He was born on February 2, 1937, in New Bethlehem a son of the late Henry and Alice (Miller) Foringer. He married Janet E. (Males) Foringer on October 25, 1958. She survives. Ronald proudly...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
George L. Licht

George L. Licht, 75, of Oil City, passed away at 11:13 P.M. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. Born in Buffalo, NY on November 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Herman and Helen Licht. George enjoyed raking leaves and keeping the area cleaned...
OIL CITY, PA
Anna Jean “Jeannie” Tassey

Anna Jean “Jeannie” Tassey, 98, of Hawthorn, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Kittanning Care Center. Born on January 4, 1925, in Mudlic, she was the daughter of the late Russell A. and Viola Grace (Schreckengost) Sigworth. She was the last surviving member of her...
HAWTHORN, PA
Dreihaups Celebrate 60th Anniversary

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – Kay and Gary Dreihaup are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, February 8!. The couple were married on February 8, 1963, at the First Methodist Church in Clarion by the late Rev. George Myers. Kay (McGuire) Dreihaup is the daughter of the Late Harry and...
TIONESTA, PA
Eva Jean Plyler

Eva Jean Plyler, age 6, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born on August 5, 2016 the daughter of Tyler (Jocelyn) Plyler of Fairmount City and Susan Bable of New Castle. They survive. Eva loved spending...
FAIRMOUNT CITY, PA
Lucy A. Beach

Lucy A. Beach, 76, of Franklin passed away at her residence on Monday, February 6, 2023. Born in New Castle on October 16, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Grace Salvo Froella. She was married to Michael Beach on February 9, 1977 and he survives. There...
FRANKLIN, PA
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts for the Venango County area are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the following URGENT WEATHER MESSAGE at...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Jeffrey L. Heber

Jeffrey L. Heber, age 59, of Titusville, passed away on February 2, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center. Born on July 13, 1963, at the Oil City Hospital, he was the son of the late Boyd and Winnifred Friggle Heber. He was a member of the Moose Club in Titusville....
TITUSVILLE, PA
One Injured In Cranberry Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Rochester and Graham School Roads. Crews from Cranberry and Harmony were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
SPONSORED: Auction to Be Held at Venango County Co-Op This Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Stop by Venango County Co-Op on Friday, February 10th, for a large auction with a variety of collector and vintage items. If you are a collector looking for something vintage and unique this auction is for you! The auction will include a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, furniture, household items, sports memorabilia, and more.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Pedestrian Hit In West Jefferson St. Accident

A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Butler. According to the Butler County 911 Center, the pedestrian accident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Jefferson Street. City crews responded to the scene to find...
BUTLER, PA

