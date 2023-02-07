ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Outsider.com

Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
NBC Washington

Super Bowl Outfit Tracker: See 2023's Dazzling Looks

See dazzling looks from Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The big game is here and the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. Tonight, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to see which team will prevail and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Washington

Patrick Mahomes Once Considered Going to Law School

Patrick Mahomes once considered going to law school originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Somewhere in an alternate universe, Patrick Mahomes is suiting up for a completely different field. Speaking to NBC Sports at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Leigh Steinberg, Mahomes’ agent, revealed the Kansas City Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO

