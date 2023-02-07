Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
NBC Washington
What Travis, Jason Kelce Told Each Other After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win Over Eagles
The winner of the Kelce Bowl was the younger brother. Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs outlasted Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII thriller at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The matchup marked the first time a pair of brothers squared off in the Big Game. And...
NBC Washington
Stars at the Super Bowl: See the Celebrities Who Watched Kansas City Battle the Eagles
Tracking celebrities in attendance for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stars are set to shine on the field, on stage and in the seats at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce are among the famous players from...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
NBC Washington
Once Upon a Time, Chiefs' Star Mahomes Picked the Eagles to Win the Super Bowl
Yes, Mahomes once picked Eagles to win the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles are facing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, and it's safe to say the generationally-talented quarterback is picking his own team to beat the Eagles. But once upon...
NBC Washington
Super Bowl Outfit Tracker: See 2023's Dazzling Looks
See dazzling looks from Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The big game is here and the stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. Tonight, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to see which team will prevail and hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
NBC Washington
Eagles Fans Boo Dak Prescott at Super Bowl as He's Honored for Winning Walter Payton Man of the Year
Kansas City Chiefs players aren't the ones getting booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans at Super Bowl LVII. Ahead of the Big Game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was honored for winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. While Prescott was...
NBC Washington
Patrick Mahomes Once Considered Going to Law School
Patrick Mahomes once considered going to law school originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Somewhere in an alternate universe, Patrick Mahomes is suiting up for a completely different field. Speaking to NBC Sports at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Leigh Steinberg, Mahomes’ agent, revealed the Kansas City Chiefs...
Comments / 0