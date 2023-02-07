Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Von Miller, Mark Andrews believe Ravens QB is worth more than Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is currently up in the air, with his current contract expiring. In 2022, Jackson played under the fifth-year option since the two parties did not agree to a long-term deal in the offseason. Jackson's future is a major topic heading into the...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sheds tears during national anthem before Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII didn't even start Sunday night before Eagles coach Nick Sirianni found himself overtaken with emotion. Minutes before kickoff against the Chiefs, with Grammy Award-winning country star Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem, Sirianni could be seen with tears flowing down each side of his face. Sirianni, 41,...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Why Patrick Mahomes being named MVP might actually hurt the Chiefs' chances vs. Eagles
At the age of 27, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is heading to his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. After being named league MVP for the second time on Thursday night, he could also do something that the NFL has not seen since he was 4 years old -- win both league MVP and a Super Bowl title in the same year.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
sportszion.com
“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy
The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Damar Hamlin honored on field, accompanied by caregivers, takes picture with LeBron James
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was on the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, just over a month after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a "Monday Night Football" game. Hamlin was accompanied by his caregivers on the field. Hamlin...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes' trainer says his third down scramble in AFC Championship was 'biggest highlight' after injury
After Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, all eyes were on the quarterback during the AFC Championship game to see how he would hold up after the injury. His trainer, Julie Frymyer, was looking closely at how Mahomes moved during the game and was pleased with how he performed.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes on surpassing Tom Brady as GOAT says 'ask me when I'm like 38 years old'
Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed just about as perfect of a start to an NFL career as you can ask for. The Chiefs quarterback is set to play in his third Super Bowl and just claimed the second MVP award of his career on Thursday night at the NFL Honors. Considering just how impressive Mahomes' burst onto the scene has been, there is the natural question of where all this could ultimately take him, and possibly one day have him leaping over Tom Brady as the greatest of all time.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl babies: Chiefs' Nick Allegretti becomes father to twins, Mecole Hardman's girlfriend in labor
In just hours, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle on the biggest stage in sports: Super Bowl LVII. This Sunday will end up being the best day in the lives of the men that end up victorious, but there are a couple of players who already feel like they won the Super Bowl, because on Sunday, they became fathers to new children.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Jalen Hurts commands new monster deal; here's how much Eagles should expect to pay franchise QB
What a difference a year makes. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was considered a big question mark after last season's 31-15 wild card playoff loss to the Buccaneers that was more lopsided than the score. The Buccaneers had a huge advantage at quarterback with Tom Brady, who had an MVP-worthy season.
CBS Sports
Chiefs score in Super Bowl 2023: Live updates, highlights as Kansas City aims to respond again to Eagles score
Chiefs fans: CBS Sports has you covered with live updates, real-time stats, highlights and more from Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City's bid for another Super Bowl title is underway. The Chiefs are duking it out with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, looking to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy under newly minted MVP Patrick Mahomes. K.C. made it to the big game by way of being the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 14-3 regular season record and by slaying the Jaguars and Bengals in the postseason. Now, the only thing standing in their way of football immortality is an Eagles team that has enjoyed similar success this year over in the NFC, so we should be in for quite a game. This is the third time that the Chiefs find themselves in the Super Bowl under Mahomes and are looking for their first title since the 2019 campaign.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds, spread, line, start time: Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, predictions by NFL expert who's 37-22
The Kansas City Chiefs will aim for their third Lombardi Trophy on Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs, led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, will also make their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons, as Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl. Kansas City is 16-3 overall this season after winning the last seven games. Philadelphia is also 16-3 following dominant wins over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Derek Carr expected to be released: Multiple NFC South teams among best fits for Raiders QB in 2023
Derek Carr's days as the Raiders' quarterback are quickly dwindling. That's what both he and the team have indicated ever since the veteran's abrupt demotion at the end of the 2022 NFL season. A trade is off the table, NFL Media reported Sunday, as Carr informed the team that he would not accept one to any team. As a result, the Raiders are expected to release him, making him one of the top free agents.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reinjures ankle late in second quarter vs. Eagles
One of the major storylines heading into Super Bowl LVII was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' ankle. The star signal-caller injured his right ankle while being taken down during the divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while he missed just one drive in that game, he was clearly not 100 percent.
