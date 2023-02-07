Chiefs fans: CBS Sports has you covered with live updates, real-time stats, highlights and more from Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City's bid for another Super Bowl title is underway. The Chiefs are duking it out with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, looking to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy under newly minted MVP Patrick Mahomes. K.C. made it to the big game by way of being the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 14-3 regular season record and by slaying the Jaguars and Bengals in the postseason. Now, the only thing standing in their way of football immortality is an Eagles team that has enjoyed similar success this year over in the NFC, so we should be in for quite a game. This is the third time that the Chiefs find themselves in the Super Bowl under Mahomes and are looking for their first title since the 2019 campaign.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO