Orlando, FL

WESH

Police: Man killed in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed one person Saturday night. Palm Bay police say one man is dead after he was shot and killed near Cromey and Breese streets around 11 p.m. Saturday night. They say he was 48,...
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

1 injured in Orange County car fire, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials responded to a car fire in Orange County. The fire occurred near Forest City Road and West Kennedy Boulevard in Eatonville. According to Orange County firefighters, one person in the car was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and crews were able to put out the fire.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing 4-year-old Cocoa boy found safe, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a missing and endangered child Friday afternoon. Four-year-old Franklin Orwig III, also known as "Frankie,” was seen this morning at 8:52 a.m. outside his home in unincorporated Cocoa. After an extensive search, he was located in that...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Man accused of raping woman behind dumpster, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday after he forced a woman behind a dumpster and raped her, according to Orlando police. Police announced the arrest on social media of 36-year-old Giovanni Capestany, whom police said was responsible for the violent rape. Capestany faces charges of sexual battery,...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando developer talks future of downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Orlando is in the middle of a major face-lift. You’re already seeing that transformation with the new Creative Village, which is located where the old Amway Arena once stood. The 68-acre property is now home to UCF and Valencia College’s downtown campus, Electronic Arts, and much-needed housing and retail shops.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

1 dead after crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police body cams show arrest of accused home intruder

An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her apartment early Sunday morning. She was not at the residence at the time and was able to contact Orlando police officers who responded.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County nursery owner makes grim discovery of double fatal crash

A Lake County nursery owner made the grim discovery Saturday morning of a double fatal crash which apparently occurred the previous night. The discovery was made at Live Oaks Ranch Nursery at Umatilla. The blue Chevy Malibu had been traveling north on County Road 439, when the 24-year-old female driver...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

