WESH
Police: Man killed in Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed one person Saturday night. Palm Bay police say one man is dead after he was shot and killed near Cromey and Breese streets around 11 p.m. Saturday night. They say he was 48,...
16-year-old shot in possible drive-by shooting in Volusia County, deputies say
An investigation is underway in Deltona after a 16-year-old boy was shot during a possible drive-by shooting, deputies said.
click orlando
High winds cause scaffolding collapse at Daytona Beach hospital, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A high wind gust caused construction scaffolding to collapse at a Volusia County hospital on Sunday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Fire officials said they responded to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach after the gust caused “banners to pull down the metal scaffold.”
WESH
1 injured in Orange County car fire, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials responded to a car fire in Orange County. The fire occurred near Forest City Road and West Kennedy Boulevard in Eatonville. According to Orange County firefighters, one person in the car was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert and crews were able to put out the fire.
VIDEO: Deputies find missing Florida 4-year-old
Deputies in Florida are searching for a 4-year-old who went missing from his home early Friday morning.
WESH
15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
WESH
Missing 4-year-old Cocoa boy found safe, deputies say
COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a missing and endangered child Friday afternoon. Four-year-old Franklin Orwig III, also known as "Frankie,” was seen this morning at 8:52 a.m. outside his home in unincorporated Cocoa. After an extensive search, he was located in that...
click orlando
Video shows missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
fox35orlando.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
Orlando police identify woman shot outside shopping plaza
Police in Orlando are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening outside of a shopping center.
click orlando
Man accused of raping woman behind dumpster, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday after he forced a woman behind a dumpster and raped her, according to Orlando police. Police announced the arrest on social media of 36-year-old Giovanni Capestany, whom police said was responsible for the violent rape. Capestany faces charges of sexual battery,...
WESH
Ocoee residents say they're losing sleep due to nighttime construction project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in one Ocoee neighborhood said they are losing sleep because of an ongoing construction project behind their backyards. “It’s just really bad. It’s from 9, 10 p.m. to 3, 4 in the morning,” said resident Angela Pyne. “Banging, beeping of trucks backing up.”
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.
click orlando
Orlando developer talks future of downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. – Downtown Orlando is in the middle of a major face-lift. You’re already seeing that transformation with the new Creative Village, which is located where the old Amway Arena once stood. The 68-acre property is now home to UCF and Valencia College’s downtown campus, Electronic Arts, and much-needed housing and retail shops.
WESH
1 dead after crash in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's headlines. One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mark Twain Boulevard at Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes. FHP says this is an active scene and will...
fox35orlando.com
Police body cams show arrest of accused home intruder
An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her apartment early Sunday morning. She was not at the residence at the time and was able to contact Orlando police officers who responded.
click orlando
Man, woman from Paisley killed in single-vehicle crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year old woman and a 45-year-old man were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred where Live Oak Ranch Road meets County Road 439 in the Umatilla area, troopers said. Troopers said the woman...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County nursery owner makes grim discovery of double fatal crash
A Lake County nursery owner made the grim discovery Saturday morning of a double fatal crash which apparently occurred the previous night. The discovery was made at Live Oaks Ranch Nursery at Umatilla. The blue Chevy Malibu had been traveling north on County Road 439, when the 24-year-old female driver...
fox35orlando.com
Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. "They sent me the picture of the house and the...
