Kentucky State

Mary Cornelius
2d ago

If you people would do right by foster parents and not railroad them and listen too their side and get rid of the investigators in Kentucky you would have more foster parents but when the system messes around a innocent foster parent and the story gets out no one wants to be a foster parent

fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the signs & symptoms of norovirus. The Doc Is In: 2/9/23. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks how to manage norovirus. Kentucky ties...
spectrumnews1.com

'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man leans on activities, bonds and community to overcome addiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside Sanctuary Church, DeWayne Mitchell spends his Saturdays now playing sports. Community has become more vital to the 29-year-old as the country returns to life before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the nonprofit Young People in Recovery aims to host events during the winter months to...
kbsi23.com

$830,000 in funding, credits to train more than 2,100 KY workers

(KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of more than 2,100 Kentucky workers. That includes 305 trainees at Kroger Limited Partnership doing business as Kenlake Foods in Murray. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State...
WHAS11

Secret Service warns Kentucky students, teachers of 'sextortion'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Secret Service hosted "Operation Angel Summit" for students and educators to prevent child exploitation. More than three-thousand students and teachers were in the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday morning for the presentation. Speakers shared their personal experiences and taught students how to protect themselves...
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 7, 2023) –Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp....
wymt.com

State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012 and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
westkentuckystar.com

Kroger ‘Shop & Share’ Saturday, Feb. 11, to benefit Merryman House

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear, the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and Kentucky Kroger stores oppose domestic violence. This coming Saturday, Feb. 11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Kentucky Krogers will accept donated items to support Kentucky’s 15 certified domestic violence shelters. Kroger shoppers Saturday are invited to...
wdrb.com

Papa Johns to sell Louisville corporate campus, CEO tells employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Papa Johns International is listing its corporate office in the eastern Jefferson County suburbs for sale about two years following the company’s decision to move many corporate functions to a new headquarters in Atlanta. After the pandemic upended work habits, “the current campus setup...
