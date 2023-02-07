Read full article on original website
Mary Cornelius
2d ago
If you people would do right by foster parents and not railroad them and listen too their side and get rid of the investigators in Kentucky you would have more foster parents but when the system messes around a innocent foster parent and the story gets out no one wants to be a foster parent
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the signs & symptoms of norovirus. The Doc Is In: 2/9/23. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks how to manage norovirus. Kentucky ties...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Kentucky using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man leans on activities, bonds and community to overcome addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inside Sanctuary Church, DeWayne Mitchell spends his Saturdays now playing sports. Community has become more vital to the 29-year-old as the country returns to life before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the nonprofit Young People in Recovery aims to host events during the winter months to...
lanereport.com
Health Care: Can Weight Loss Surgery Change More than Your Waistline
With the start of a new year, one of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to lose weight. For many, though, changing their diet and getting more active isn’t enough to make the numbers on the scale drop significantly. Losing weight isn’t only about getting into a...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Emergency suspensions of nursing licenses can take days, weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The process is designed to protect the public: An emergency step - in the rare worst cases - to temporarily suspend a nurse’s license to practice while further disciplinary action is pending. Under normal circumstances, a nurse can keep working while under investigation for a...
kbsi23.com
$830,000 in funding, credits to train more than 2,100 KY workers
(KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of more than 2,100 Kentucky workers. That includes 305 trainees at Kroger Limited Partnership doing business as Kenlake Foods in Murray. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State...
'Harmful and ineffective'; Kentucky lawmakers file bill banning conversion therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are looking to ban conversion therapy in the commonwealth. On Tuesday, Representatives Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) filed House Bill 162, or The Youth Mental Health Protection Act. The bill would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices...
wdrb.com
Medical marijuana executive order is in effect but Kentuckians still have to travel out of state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state. LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief. In Illinois,...
WBKO
KY mental health agencies collaborate to create one large community health center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness found that 746,000 adults in Kentucky have a mental health condition. That’s more than 10 times the population of Bowling Green. However, four area mental health agencies are teaming up to lend a hand. LifeSkills Inc. in Bowling...
Secret Service warns Kentucky students, teachers of 'sextortion'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Secret Service hosted "Operation Angel Summit" for students and educators to prevent child exploitation. More than three-thousand students and teachers were in the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday morning for the presentation. Speakers shared their personal experiences and taught students how to protect themselves...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 7, 2023) –Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp....
WLKY.com
Hearing on Kentucky teacher shortage devolves into argument on 'woke agenda'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A hearing on Kentucky's teacher shortage devolved into allegations of a "woke" agenda on Tuesday in Frankfort, exposing starkly different beliefs about what has caused the crisis and what state lawmakers should do about it. Nevertheless, the chair of the House education committee, Rep. James Tipton,...
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
Tens of thousands of the migratory sandhill cranes are expected to pass through Kentucky over the next few weeks. Officials with Fish and Wildlife Resources say the birds have been thriving in recent years, climbing to their highest population ever.
wymt.com
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012 and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
WLKY.com
Proposed Kentucky bill would fine people for driving too slow in passing lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you get frustrated with slow driving in the passing lane? A Kentucky state representative wants to make that finable. Rep. Ken Upchurch is sponsoring House Bill 105, which was introduced Tuesday. It would fine anyone driving under the speed limit in the farthest left lane.
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
westkentuckystar.com
Kroger ‘Shop & Share’ Saturday, Feb. 11, to benefit Merryman House
Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear, the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and Kentucky Kroger stores oppose domestic violence. This coming Saturday, Feb. 11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Kentucky Krogers will accept donated items to support Kentucky’s 15 certified domestic violence shelters. Kroger shoppers Saturday are invited to...
wdrb.com
Papa Johns to sell Louisville corporate campus, CEO tells employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Papa Johns International is listing its corporate office in the eastern Jefferson County suburbs for sale about two years following the company’s decision to move many corporate functions to a new headquarters in Atlanta. After the pandemic upended work habits, “the current campus setup...
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings' Sterling Riggs is a dad again as he welcomes his newborn son!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Morning's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren welcomed a son a few days ago. Meet Sterling Miller Riggs, who was born at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023, and weighed in at 6.5 pounds and 19.5 inches. He joins big sister Crew, who is now...
