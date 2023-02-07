Man hit over head with scooter in Manhattan robbery: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A crook cracked a man over the head with a scooter in an East Harlem robbery, police said late Monday in a public appeal for help closing the case.
The victim, 27, was cycling near East 125th Street and First Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Jan. 6 when an assailant shoved him off the bike, according to authorities.
The attacker then struck the victim in the head with a scooter, kicked him repeatedly, and fled with his wallet, officials said. The wallet contained about $80, police said.
First responders brought the victim to an area hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.
Investigators on Monday released surveillance images of a suspect in a public request for information.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
