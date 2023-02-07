ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trust Wallet says user’s $4M hack was done via social engineering

Crypto wallet Trust Wallet said an organized crime unit in Rome social engineered its user who lost $4 million, according to a Feb. 8 Twitter thread. The hacking victim, Ahad Shams, claimed the hacker perpetrated the theft by taking a picture of his wallet’s balance — adding that there was no way the criminals could have accessed the wallet’s private key because it was freshly created.
FTX lawyers S&C file $7.5M invoice for November services

FTX lawyers Sullivan & Cromwell (S&C) charged the bankrupt exchange $7.5 million for its work between Nov. 12 till Nov. 30, 2022, according to a Feb. 7 court filing. The law firm said the charges represent 80% of an actual “reasonable and necessary” compensation of $9.5 million. It added that it incurred additional expenses of $105,053 for its work during the period.
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
Hut 8 to merge with rival cryptocurrency mining firm US Bitcoin

Two notable Bitcoin mining firms, Hut 8 and US Bitcoin, have announced a merger as detailed in a press release published on Feb. 7. The merger will combine two of Hut 8’s sites in Canada with all four of US Bitcoin’s sites in the US. The combined firm will utilize 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites. The new company will be able to leverage an estimated 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of self-mining power across five sites.
Class-action lawsuit alleges Signature bank ‘permitted’ FTX comingling customer funds

Crypto-friendly Signature Bank has been drawn into a class-action lawsuit over its role in the operations of the defunct crypto exchange FTX, according to a Feb. 6 court filing. The lawsuit alleged that:. “[Signature Bank] knew of and permitted the commingling of FTX customer funds within its proprietary, blockchain-based payments...
Is your crypto safe? Check the security of your portfolio with NGRAVE

Hardware wallet manufacturer NGRAVE has launched the Security Self-Audit, enabling users to check the safety of their crypto portfolio. Despite the ongoing bear market, there has been no decrease in crypto crimes. Hackers stole around $3.8 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in 2022, making it a record year for crypto crime. Most of the stolen funds can be attributed to smart contract exploits, drained wallets, and user mistakes that accounted for a significant loss.
White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system

A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
World Mobile team contains social media hack incident

World Mobile said Feb. 8 that its ecosystem was subject to “a cyber security incident” the day before. The incident involved a contractor who had gained access to several social media channels. This resulted in unauthorized messages being posted, encouraging users to click a malicious link. “This incident...

