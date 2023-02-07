Read full article on original website
FTX's Bankman-Fried, prosecutors reach deal over contact with employees
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors that would let him contact some current or former employees of cryptocurrency companies he once controlled, even as he accepts other restrictive bail conditions.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto AI tokens struggle as Google chatbot ad campaign shows factual issues; stock falls 6%
Since the rise in popularity of ChatGPT following OpenAI’s research beta launch late last year, crypto AI tokens have been pumping hard with monthly gains of over 200% in some cases. However, the momentum for the resurgence in AI popularity may be dwindling after Google’s recently launched advertising campaign...
cryptoslate.com
Trust Wallet says user’s $4M hack was done via social engineering
Crypto wallet Trust Wallet said an organized crime unit in Rome social engineered its user who lost $4 million, according to a Feb. 8 Twitter thread. The hacking victim, Ahad Shams, claimed the hacker perpetrated the theft by taking a picture of his wallet’s balance — adding that there was no way the criminals could have accessed the wallet’s private key because it was freshly created.
cryptoslate.com
FTX lawyers S&C file $7.5M invoice for November services
FTX lawyers Sullivan & Cromwell (S&C) charged the bankrupt exchange $7.5 million for its work between Nov. 12 till Nov. 30, 2022, according to a Feb. 7 court filing. The law firm said the charges represent 80% of an actual “reasonable and necessary” compensation of $9.5 million. It added that it incurred additional expenses of $105,053 for its work during the period.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
cryptoslate.com
Hut 8 to merge with rival cryptocurrency mining firm US Bitcoin
Two notable Bitcoin mining firms, Hut 8 and US Bitcoin, have announced a merger as detailed in a press release published on Feb. 7. The merger will combine two of Hut 8’s sites in Canada with all four of US Bitcoin’s sites in the US. The combined firm will utilize 825 megawatts of gross energy across all six sites. The new company will be able to leverage an estimated 5.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) of self-mining power across five sites.
cryptoslate.com
Class-action lawsuit alleges Signature bank ‘permitted’ FTX comingling customer funds
Crypto-friendly Signature Bank has been drawn into a class-action lawsuit over its role in the operations of the defunct crypto exchange FTX, according to a Feb. 6 court filing. The lawsuit alleged that:. “[Signature Bank] knew of and permitted the commingling of FTX customer funds within its proprietary, blockchain-based payments...
cryptoslate.com
Is your crypto safe? Check the security of your portfolio with NGRAVE
Hardware wallet manufacturer NGRAVE has launched the Security Self-Audit, enabling users to check the safety of their crypto portfolio. Despite the ongoing bear market, there has been no decrease in crypto crimes. Hackers stole around $3.8 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in 2022, making it a record year for crypto crime. Most of the stolen funds can be attributed to smart contract exploits, drained wallets, and user mistakes that accounted for a significant loss.
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
cryptoslate.com
White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system
A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
cryptoslate.com
World Mobile team contains social media hack incident
World Mobile said Feb. 8 that its ecosystem was subject to “a cyber security incident” the day before. The incident involved a contractor who had gained access to several social media channels. This resulted in unauthorized messages being posted, encouraging users to click a malicious link. “This incident...
Binance exec suggests an audit of the world's largest crypto exchange is still a ways off amid calls for greater transparency after FTX disaster
Binance may be a ways off from a full financial audit amid calls for transparency after the fallout of rival crypto exchange FTX, according to the company's Asia-Pacific head Leon Foong. The digital asset exchange, which accounted for 60% of trading volumes last year, wants to hire an auditor to...
A Hong Kong fashion executive thought she was adopting a kitten from Thailand. She ended up losing $764,000 in a Bitcoin scam.
The 58-year-old woman was conned into paying more than $764,000 to a scammer via 40 separate cryptocurrency transactions, authorities said.
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
