wearegreenbay.com
Electrical fire at Manitowoc County home remodeled from old church
REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Manitowoc County were dispatched to a structure fire at a home that was remodeled from an old church on Friday evening. According to the Reedsville Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene at 116 North 7th Street just after 5 p.m. on February 10.
wearegreenbay.com
House fire at Oshkosh home causes extensive roof damage, possible electrical malfunction
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a two-story home in Oshkosh on Thursday night caused extensive damage to the roof, and authorities have stated what they believe caused the incident. According to the Oshkosh Fire Department, the fire began around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 on the 1100...
NBC26
Fond du Lac firefighters rescue 82-year-old woman after neighbor saw flames
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Just after 1:30 Tuesday morning, the Fond du Lac fire department responded to a fire on the 900 block of Ashbury Ct that took over an hour to extinguish. The fire department said an 82-year-old woman inside was rescued and doing well as...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Green Bay PD take two persons of interest into custody following deadly overnight shooting
SATURDAY 2/11/2023 – 4:50 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has taken two persons of interest into custody in reference to the deadly overnight shooting on Clayton Place. Officers say that roughly 12 hours after the shooting incident happened, GBPD has taken two...
wearegreenbay.com
Father and son arrested in Fond du Lac Co. traffic stop; fentanyl, meth, cocaine & weed seized
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple types of drugs were seized, and a father and son were arrested following an overnight traffic stop in Fond du Lac County. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 helped to alert deputies to the narcotics, when a father and son pair were pulled over for a traffic stop.
The heavy police presence in Combined Locks is over, and Richard Street is reopen after being closed for part of Friday morning and much of the afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Active police presence in Combined Locks comes to an end, streets reopen
FRIDAY 2/10/2023 – 5:08 p.m. COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the standoff that closed down Richard Street in Combined Locks for most of Friday morning and afternoon. A Local 5 reporter at the scene has stated that law enforcement is beginning to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman dies from injuries suffered from beating, police say
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after getting beaten to death near 9th and Meinecke on Saturday night, Feb. 11. Police said the incident took place around 8 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries. Officials said a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was...
wearegreenbay.com
Family event at Whistler’s Run & Rescue in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a new animal rescue in De Pere, and it is introducing itself to the community with a special event this weekend. Whistler’s Run and Rescue is a full-service horse boarding business. Now, it is expanding to offer homes to some unique animals in need of a little TLC.
Man involved in Sheboygan crash wanted in connection to Appleton fatal shooting
A man who fled Sheboygan police and crashed Tuesday was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Appleton, police say.
Milwaukee man arrested after fatal battery
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal battery that happened on Saturday evening around 8 p.m.
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Woman Arrested with Fentanyl in Mishicot
A Two Rivers woman was arrested in Mishicot on Wednesday after it was discovered that she was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl. The 42-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 70-year-old Green Bay man, and they were pulled over in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive at around 2:00 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not tolerating drunk driving’: Green Bay PD increasing presence for OWI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be an increase in officers patrolling Green Bay for Super Bowl Sunday as officers will be operating a special OWI enforcement. The Green Bay Police Department announced that it will be deploying additional officers between 8 p.m. on February 12 until 3 a.m. on February 13.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side. Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher. A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez...
fox47.com
LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm
MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. LODI: A snow emergency takes effect at...
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
wearegreenbay.com
Newsmaker Sunday: How GBPD and Golden House partnered to create Be Safe Campaign
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we take a look at a disturbing trend in domestic violence in Brown County, by talking to Marissa Heim and Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis about the Be Safe Campaign. With the number of cases in the county higher than...
WBAY Green Bay
Hospitalized driver may be connected to Appleton murder
The port receives more grants to expand with a new, modern facility at the mouth of the Fox River. When people are on ice that isn't safe, taxpayers foot the bill. Rescuers may pay with their life.
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash
(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
