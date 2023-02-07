ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Active police presence in Combined Locks comes to an end, streets reopen

FRIDAY 2/10/2023 – 5:08 p.m. COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the standoff that closed down Richard Street in Combined Locks for most of Friday morning and afternoon. A Local 5 reporter at the scene has stated that law enforcement is beginning to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman dies from injuries suffered from beating, police say

MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after getting beaten to death near 9th and Meinecke on Saturday night, Feb. 11. Police said the incident took place around 8 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries. Officials said a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Family event at Whistler’s Run & Rescue in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a new animal rescue in De Pere, and it is introducing itself to the community with a special event this weekend. Whistler’s Run and Rescue is a full-service horse boarding business. Now, it is expanding to offer homes to some unique animals in need of a little TLC.
DE PERE, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Arrested with Fentanyl in Mishicot

A Two Rivers woman was arrested in Mishicot on Wednesday after it was discovered that she was in possession of a large amount of fentanyl. The 42-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 70-year-old Green Bay man, and they were pulled over in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive at around 2:00 a.m.
TWO RIVERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side. Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher. A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Snow emergencies declared for Thursday's winter storm

MARSHALL, Wis. -- With another winter storm set to move into southern Wisconsin late Wednesday into Thursday, multiple communities have declared snow emergencies to allow crews to remove snow from streets. Here's the latest list of communities that have declared a snow emergency. LODI: A snow emergency takes effect at...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
dailydodge.com

Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash

(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI

