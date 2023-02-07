Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that ISHAN WAHI, a former product manager at Coinbase Global, Inc. (“Coinbase”), pled guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading in cryptocurrency assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase’s exchanges. WAHI was arrested and charged in July 2022 and pled guilty earlier today before U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO