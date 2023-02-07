Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
3AC liquidators files against Kyle Davies for ignoring Subpoena order
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) liquidators alleged that 3AC co-founder Kyle Davis has openly ignored the court’s subpoena order, however, a motion was filed to extend the deadline till March 16. 3AC liquidators had filed a subpoena against Davis openly via Twitter on Jan. 5. The court order mandated the...
ambcrypto.com
Coinbase manager accused of insider trading moves to dismiss charges
Former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi has moved to dismiss the SEC’s insider trading charges. His lawyers have argued that the tokens allegedly traded by him and his accomplices are not securities. Ishan Wahi, the former Product Manager at Coinbase, accused of insider trading in July 2022, has moved...
cryptopotato.com
Lawyers Challenge SEC’s Attempt at Labelling 9 Tokens as Securities
The first-ever crypto insider trading case may have larger implications for cryptocurrency regulation than previously expected. As the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues vying for regulatory presence over the crypto market, a high-profile industry lawsuit looks poised to answer more questions about how far its authority should reach. Lawyers...
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy since it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work backgrounds, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos…
hstoday.us
Former Coinbase Insider Pleads Guilty in First-Ever Cryptocurrency Insider Trading Case
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that ISHAN WAHI, a former product manager at Coinbase Global, Inc. (“Coinbase”), pled guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading in cryptocurrency assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase’s exchanges. WAHI was arrested and charged in July 2022 and pled guilty earlier today before U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking
Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
cryptoslate.com
US prosecutors seek postponement of fraud charges by CFTC, SEC against SBF
U.S. prosecutors have asked that the fraud cases against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried not proceed until the conclusion of the government’s criminal case against him, according to court documents. Damian Williams, the main prosecutor overseeing the criminal case against Bankman-Fried, wrote that the Commodities Future Trading Commission and the...
investing.com
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”
Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong Says SEC’s Ban on Crypto Staking “Would Be a Terrible Path for the U.S.”. Brian Armstrong has expressed concerns over the SEC’s plans to ban crypto staking for retail investors. The SEC has gone after proof-of-stake projects, referring to their issued assets as...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Price Retreats Amid Reports of Kraken Probe, Rumors of SEC Attack on Staking
Bitcoin (BTC) is dropping in price amid news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into Kraken over whether it illegally traded unregistered securities. According to Bloomberg, the SEC is investigating Kraken, the third largest crypto exchange in the world, for possibly breaking securities rules...
cryptoslate.com
SEC targets registered crypto advisors as top priority for 2023
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released its top priorities for 2023 on Feb. 7, in which it highlighted the need for greater attention to those advising investors to participate in crypto projects without proper accreditations. Alongside an initiative to ensure registered investment advisers (RIAs) have “adopted and implemented...
investing.com
SEC Tightens Enforcement, Probes Kraken for Violation of Securities Laws
SEC Tightens Enforcement, Probes Kraken for Violation of Securities Laws. The SEC is probing Kraken over a possible breach of U.S. securities law. Reports suggest that the probe is already in advanced stages, and the exchange could reach a settlement with the SEC in the coming days. The SEC could...
cryptoslate.com
Grayscale continues to challenge SEC for spot Bitcoin ETF conversion
Grayscale announced that it had filed its final briefs in its litigation against the SEC to challenge the decision to deny the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a spot Bitcoin ETF on Feb. 7. The company disclosed that it filed documents “essentially identical” to those sent previously, but...
financefeeds.com
Kraken to settle with SEC over listing unregistered securities
San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is facing investigation into whether it improperly offered its US-based users some digital assets that should have been registered as securities, according to a Bloomberg report. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s scrutiny of Kraken is at a late stage and a settlement could be announced...
cryptoslate.com
Genesis-backed Coin Cloud files for bankruptcy on its ATM network
Cryptocurrency ATM company Coin Cloud has filed for bankruptcy, according to a document submitted to Nevada’s bankruptcy court on Feb. 7. Coin Cloud has up to 10,000 creditors, according to the filing. It also has $50 million to $100 million in assets and $100 million to $500 million in liabilities.
Crypto exchange Kraken is embroiled in an SEC probe over whether it sold unregistered securities, report says
The SEC is investigating Kraken over whether it offered unregistered securities for sale, per Bloomberg. The crypto exchange and the SEC could come to a deal over the probe in coming days, the report said. The crypto industry is facing intensified scrutiny after the spectacular demise of major exchange FTX.
CoinDesk
Kraken to Shut US Crypto-Staking Service, Pay $30M Fine in SEC Settlement
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Kraken will “immediately” end its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges it offered unregistered securities, the U.S. agency announced Thursday.
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
