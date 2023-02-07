The Wild West of crypto has had no shortage of scandals in its short history, but the recent collapse of FTX ranks highly among the worst to have afflicted the industry. For some, the FTX collapse was a disaster from which they will not financially recover. Those who fall into this camp may find it difficult to accept it as an experience to learn from. Nonetheless, for the industry to move forward, we still have to consider the advantages gained from this unmitigated disaster.

