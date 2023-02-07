Read full article on original website
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Red day sees $49B wiped from crypto market cap
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $48.8 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.013 trillion — down 4.6% from $1.062 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell 4.3% and 6% to $419.68 billion and $188.34 billion, respectively. The...
Optimism sheds 10% following 11M token airdrop
Layer-2 network Optimism airdropped 11.7 million tokens to over 300,000 wallets on Feb. 9, increasing its OP token circulating supply to 234.74 million. Following the news, the OP token fell by 13% in the last 24 hours to $2.33 as of press time, according to CryptoSlate data. OP is one...
Only 58% of American crypto investors reported tax returns in 2022 – CoinLedger
A survey of U.S. crypto investors found that 58% of the sample size reported crypto holdings on their taxes in 2022 — up 4% year-over-year — while 31% did not report and 11% of the sample size declined to answer. The survey was conducted by CoinLedger in December...
Unpacking the basics of Bitcoin nodes and Taproot functionality – BitTalk6
BitTalk will be moving to a weekly format from Feb. 11. BitTalk is back with episode 6, exploring the latest developments in the Bitcoin network. In this episode, James, Nick, and Akiba engage in a lively discussion about the current state of Bitcoin nodes and the impact of Taproot. The topic of discussion is a bit concerning as Akiba jokes that James seems to be drifting towards Bitcoin Cash, a topic that the hosts aim to dispel quickly.
SEC under fire for regulation by enforcement in Kraken staking action
The post-mortum on Kraken’s staking enforcement by the SEC has begun. On Feb. 9, Kraken said it would end its staking service in the U.S. and disclosed paying a $30 million fine to settle allegations of failing to register its staking service as a security offering. Kraken’s staking services...
PayPal puts its stablecoin project on hold
Payments giant PayPal has paused work on a potential upcoming stablecoin, Bloomberg News reported on Feb. 10. “We are exploring a stablecoin…If and when we seek to move forward, we will, of course, work closely with relevant regulators.”. Though PayPal never officially announced that project, code for a USD-backed...
2022 realized cap drawdown was second worst in Bitcoin’s history
Analyzing Bitcoin’s market cap shows that the 2022 bear market brought the fourth worse drawdown from the all-time high in its history. Bitcoin’s drop to $15,500 represents a 76.92% drawdown from its ATH. Market capitalization is one of the most widely used metrics when estimating the size and...
Bitcoin breaks below key resistance level at $22,264; long-term holders on aggregate now underwater
This chart presents Long-Term Holder variants of two classic on-chain metrics:. LTH Realized Price is the average price of the Long-Term Holder BTC supply, valued at the day each coin last transacted on-chain. This is often considered the ‘on-chain cost basis’ of this cohort. LTH MVRV Ratio is...
Bitcoin realized losses hit $200M on Feb. 9 following Kraken settlement
Net Realized Profit/Loss is the net profit or loss of all moved coins and is defined by the difference between Realized Profit and Realized Loss. Realized Profit denotes the total profit (USD value) of all moved coins cheaper before their last movement than the price at the current movement. Realized...
On-chain data shows Bitcoin is emerging from the depths of despair
CryptoSlate’s previous report dove deep into the signals that point to a Bitcoin bottom. Our analysis showed that despite the widespread macro uncertainty, most on-chain indicators suggest that a bottom was formed. However, identifying a bottom is only the first step in predicting future market movements. A strong bottom...
Ripple CEO praises ‘positive global regulatory developments’ happening outside US
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the number of positive global regulatory developments happening in the crypto industry is “energizing.”. In a Feb. 9 Twitter thread, Garlinghouse praised regulators in Dubai, the U.K., Australia, Brazil, and South Korea for providing “leadership” and “clarity” for crypto firms.
LBank Secures Virtual Asset Provider Registration to Operate in Italy
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, 10th February, 2023, Chainwire — Global crypto exchange LBank has registered as a Virtual Asset Provider with Italian regulator Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori (OAM). The regulatory approval allows the exchange to offer a range of services and products to Italian users. On the 1st...
Ordinal Punks NFTs called out as ‘sketchy’
Anonymous Twitter account TheNorwegian expressed concerns about Ordinal Punks NFTs, asking, “[is this] the biggest NFT scam of all time?”. On Feb. 9, CryptoSlate reported on the rising popularity of Ordinal Punks, covering the sale of three NFTs according to social media posts, including #94, which reportedly sold for 9.5 Bitcoins ($215,800).
Roughly $220M in liquidations driven by Kraken settlement with SEC
Crypto exchange Kraken will discontinue its staking services for U.S. customers as part of a settlement with the SEC, according to a press release from the regulator on Feb. 9. The settlement triggered a sell-the-news event and caused panic in the crypto industry. This triggered mass liquidations, roughly $200 million...
LBank Welcomes UK’s Call for Industry Feedback
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, 11th February, 2023, Chainwire — The UK's financial ministry published a long-awaited consultation paper regarding crypto regulation, calling...
Crypto Donate! MEXC supports Turkey earthquake with 1 Million worth of Lira
MEXC, the fastest-growing crypto exchange in Turkey, has teamed up with its local staff to support the people who have been...
Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and eToro confirm they have no Super Bowl ads
Four cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms confirmed that they have not placed a Super Bowl ad in statements to Crypto Slate this week. Coinbase, which aired an advertisement during Super Bowl LVI in 2022, said that it would not do so this year. A Coinbase spokesperson wrote:. “While we are...
Op-ed: Why Sam Bankman-Fried did us all a favor
The Wild West of crypto has had no shortage of scandals in its short history, but the recent collapse of FTX ranks highly among the worst to have afflicted the industry. For some, the FTX collapse was a disaster from which they will not financially recover. Those who fall into this camp may find it difficult to accept it as an experience to learn from. Nonetheless, for the industry to move forward, we still have to consider the advantages gained from this unmitigated disaster.
