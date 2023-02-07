NC State moved up an impressive 7 spots in the NET rankings after defeating Boston College yesterday, landing at #34. The Wolfpack are the 4th highest ranked team in the ACC. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO