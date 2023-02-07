ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State Moves Up 7 Spots in NET Rankings After 30-Point Win Over BC

NC State moved up an impressive 7 spots in the NET rankings after defeating Boston College yesterday, landing at #34. The Wolfpack are the 4th highest ranked team in the ACC.
#22 NC State 92 Boston College 62: BOX SCORE

NC State improved to 20-6 overall and 10-5 in the ACC after defeating Boston College 92-62 on the road. The box score is below.
NC State is the 1st ACC Team with 20 Wins in 2022-23

#22 NC State is the first Men’s Basketball team in the ACC with 20 wins in the 2022-23 season. The Wolfpack are picked to finish 10th in the ACC in the Official Preseason Poll. NC State finished last year with an 11-21 overall record, and a 4-16 record in...
NC State is a 6.5-Point Favorite at Boston College Today

NC State’s Men’s Basketball team is a 6.5-point favorite at Boston College today, and the Total is sitting at 139.5. Tipoff is at Noon on ACC Network. They are 11-12-2 Against the Spread. The Total has gone Over in 13 of their 25 games. Boston College is 12-13...
#22 NC State 92 Boston College 62: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game

#22 NC State demolished Boston College 92-62 on the road this afternoon. The Box Score is here. The ACC Digital Network's Highlight Reel and Condensed Game is below.
