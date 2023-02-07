Read full article on original website
It’s 2,000 And Counting!
Mount Pleasant High School sends a special CONGRATULATIONS to senior Lady Tiger Paris Beard, center holding the basketball, who scored her 2,000th career point on Tuesday night, a rare feat for any high school player! Congratulations Paris!
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present GROWL Awards To Teachers
Paris ISD principals named winners for the January GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Brittany Raper, Veronica Villa, Sandy Lamb, Marilyn Patton, Raycee McDonald, Danny Groat, Jackson Rogers, and Roderick Mitchell. Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand...
Choctaw Nation To Build Homes For Members
The Choctaw Nation is providing 30 new homes to tribal members. A ribbon-cutting was held for the new lease to purchase or LEAP homes in Durant. The LEAP program assists families with credit issues, and they will work to buy a home through homebuyer education courses. In addition, the Choctaw Nation plans to continue building homes for members in need.
Weekly Road Report
I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median. I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, the extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge. I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit...
Flooding Claims Hunt County Man’s Life
Royse City Police is investigating a fatal accident Wednesday morning. Two witnesses told police they saw an SUV being washed off the roadway on the north service road and sink into a section of Brushy Creek underneath I-30 near FM 1565. They didn’t find the vehicle and driver until Thursday. Officials found the car in 14-20 feet of water, and the body of an older man was farther down the creek bank.
