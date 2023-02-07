Royse City Police is investigating a fatal accident Wednesday morning. Two witnesses told police they saw an SUV being washed off the roadway on the north service road and sink into a section of Brushy Creek underneath I-30 near FM 1565. They didn’t find the vehicle and driver until Thursday. Officials found the car in 14-20 feet of water, and the body of an older man was farther down the creek bank.

