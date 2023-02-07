Read full article on original website
Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates
Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst
A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
binbits.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar On Hopes Of Fed Dovishness: Analyst Says $30K Is 'Still A Magnet' For Apex Crypto
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the market capitalization after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the “disinflationary process” has started in the economy. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price. Bitcoin +2.15 $23,335. Ethereum +3.74 $1,685. Dogecoin +2.87 $0.092. What Happened: The largest...
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest Details Massive $1,480,000 Bitcoin Price Target, Says BTC’s Long-Term Opportunity Is Strengthening
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest believes that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could exceed $1 million in the coming years amid a strengthening global value proposition. In a recently published report, ARK Invest says that Bitcoin’s long-term opportunity is on the up and up. The report highlights that Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
dailyhodl.com
Soaring Ethereum Altcoin Could Explode Another 111%, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto trader is forecasting a massive jump for an already surging Ethereum (ETH) altcoin. Anonymous crypto analyst Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that OriginTrail (TRAC) could more than double in price – even after a giant 78% surge to start off the week. The token started...
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini
The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
cryptonewsz.com
Institutional Investors prefer Bitcoin over Ethereum now
Institutional investors are prioritizing Bitcoin over Ethereum in 2023. The report was published by the digital asset analysis firm Arcane Research. According to the research firm, the open interest of Bitcoin futures climbed 6% in Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), while Ethereum’s future has declined by more than 25% in the last month.
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
The S&P 500 has fallen into a bear market, but the benchmark index has recovered from every past drawdown. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes it possible to spread investment dollars across all the growth stocks in the S&P 500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum and Bitcoin offer stability, Orbeon Protocol offers high returns
Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have both seen strong price increases throughout January. Ethereum saw highs of $1645, while Bitcoin increased to $23,800. Going into February, both projects increased in price once again, but how much can the average investor capitalize on them?. Due to the price of Ethereum and...
