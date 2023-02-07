ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates

Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Could March Towards $25K And Ethereum May Reach 'God Candle' After Breaking These Resistance Levels, Says Crypto Analyst

A pseudonymous crypto analyst gave an outlook for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the event they break their respective resistance levels. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 674,100 followers on Twitter: If BTC flips $23,300 and ETH flips $1,680, the apex crypto could surge as high as $25,000 and ETH could reach a ‘god candle’ towards the $1,900 mark, before a major pullback.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Says Markets Are Off to the Races As Fed Capitulates – Here’s His Outlook

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says the markets are likely to witness more bursts to the upside following the recent comments of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. In a new All-In Podcast episode, the venture capitalist says that the statements made by Chairman Powell during the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last week indicated that the Federal Reserve is beginning to ease the pace of future rate hikes.
dailyhodl.com

Soaring Ethereum Altcoin Could Explode Another 111%, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto trader is forecasting a massive jump for an already surging Ethereum (ETH) altcoin. Anonymous crypto analyst Credible tells his 337,700 Twitter followers that OriginTrail (TRAC) could more than double in price – even after a giant 78% surge to start off the week. The token started...
Markets Insider

China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini

The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
cryptonewsz.com

Institutional Investors prefer Bitcoin over Ethereum now

Institutional investors are prioritizing Bitcoin over Ethereum in 2023. The report was published by the digital asset analysis firm Arcane Research. According to the research firm, the open interest of Bitcoin futures climbed 6% in Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), while Ethereum’s future has declined by more than 25% in the last month.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 has fallen into a bear market, but the benchmark index has recovered from every past drawdown. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes it possible to spread investment dollars across all the growth stocks in the S&P 500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
cryptonewsz.com

Ethereum and Bitcoin offer stability, Orbeon Protocol offers high returns

Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have both seen strong price increases throughout January. Ethereum saw highs of $1645, while Bitcoin increased to $23,800. Going into February, both projects increased in price once again, but how much can the average investor capitalize on them?. Due to the price of Ethereum and...

