The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Which apps are draining your phone’s battery?
Stopping apps in the background from refreshing can help preserve battery life and data for when you really need to use your phone for your daily tasks.
How To Use An Old Android Phone As A Tracking Device
In our seemingly crime-ridden world, there's nothing more reassuring than knowing the whereabouts of your loved ones at any given time. Unfortunately, dedicated GPS trackers can be a bit pricey. Luckily, you don't need to buy one if you've got an old Android phone. It's surprisingly easy to do, and all you really need is the right app and configuration. Not only will you get a tracking device that won't break the bank but you will also help reduce the world's electronic waste by using your old phone that's only collecting dust on the shelf.
7 new Siri skills every iPhone user needs to learn
Siri is Apple’s voice assistant on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. It’s more than a decade old and it’s a feature many people use regularly for different tasks. Apple has upgraded the Siri functionality over the years, although the assistant isn’t quite on par with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Even still, Siri has been getting much easier to use, and learning plenty of new iPhone skills with recent iOS, macOS, watchOS, and iPadOS updates.
americanmilitarynews.com
See green or orange dots on your phone? Someone could be listening
If you notice a green or orange dot at the top of your phone screen, it could mean you are being watched or listened to. Both iPhones and Android phones use the dots to let you know when apps are using your microphone or camera, sometimes without you even noticing, according to Fox News’ Kurt “The CyberGuy” Knutsson.
Here's how to know if someone is listening in on your iPhone
Both iPhone and Android users have a new layer of security notification thanks to recent system updates, and it all comes down to a little orange dot.
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
Android Headlines
What to do when your Android phone gets stuck updating
Google releases monthly, quarterly, and biannual updates for Android phones. With every update, devices get new features, or their performance improves. However, it is not a rare problem for Android phones to get stuck while updating. This issue can have many causes, including insufficient storage for installing the update or...
Apple Insider
How to switch from a digital to analog stopwatch on iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You don't have to stick to the default Stopwatch view. Here's how to switch between a digital and analog appearance when using youriPhone to time something. The Clock app has been with iOS ever...
Bad iPhone Habits That Are Ruining Your Phone's Battery
Habits can rule our lives — for better or for worse. If you get yourself into the habit of meditating every day or reading or journaling, you may quickly start to see improvements in the way you feel. The same holds true for tech habits. Forming good...
Ars Technica
Android 14 Preview 1 is out, will officially ban installation of old apps
Android 14 is here—or the first preview is, at least. Google is kicking off the months-long developer preview process for Android's latest version, which will get a final release in the second half of the year. Even with multiple previews, Google likes to keep the final set of Android features under wraps at least until its I/O conference in May, so we can't look at the features here to determine the scope of Android 14. These are just some of the features Google wants developers to have a head start on.
How to reverse search an image on your phone
Using a reverse image search in Safari on your iPhone, or the Chrome browser on Android, can help you determine whether the person chatting with you is real.
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
livingetc.com
Can you use an Amazon Echo as a speaker for your TV? Yes, and it might just boost your its sound quality
Poor quality audio is the bane of cheaper TVs, but short of investing in a new sound system (in which case, a new TV might serve you better), there are a few hacks for improving what your TV sounds like. For example, did you know that you can use your...
TrustedReviews
How to use the Shelf on OnePlus phones
The Shelf is one of the most useful multitasking features available on OxygenOS, but OnePlus hasn’t exactly made it easy to find. Anyone with a OnePlus phone (including the latest OnePlus 11) can access the Shelf, which allows them to get a glimpse at various widgets, shortcuts and reminders for that day with just one swipe.
ZDNet
3 ways to mirror an Android device to your TV
Your Android phone may have a decent size screen. But if you use it to watch videos, play games, or work with other apps, you may wish you had a much bigger screen to amp up the experience. One way to achieve that is by mirroring your device to your...
Could the iPhone 15 finally charge your AirPods?
Reverse wireless charging is back on Apple's agenda after missing the deadline for the iPhone 14
Engadget
Twitter will now remember your tab preference on Android and iOS
When Twitter introduced its curated at the start of this year, the feature shipped with an oversight. If you closed the Twitter app or web client after switching to the platform’s reverse chronological “Following” timeline, both would default back to the For You feed after you came back. At the , Twitter took an initial step to address that oversight, tweaking the web client to remember the tab you left off at before closing your tabs. At the time, the company said a similar fix was “coming soon” for Android and iOS. That fix is now available.
How to factory reset a Motorola phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's no shame in admitting defeat when it comes to faulty technology. You tried the software updates. Then you turned it on and off enough times to know that there's nothing else to do. Sometimes, your best move is to start from scratch, and that's where a factory reset comes in handy. With a factory reset, you'll send the device back in time to the moment before you added your apps, accounts, and photos. This reset can fix any problem you might have with your phone.
makeuseof.com
Will Apple Bring Reverse Wireless Charging to the iPhone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Reverse wireless charging is a feature that some smartphones have to allow them to charge other devices wirelessly. The first device to include this was the Samsung Galaxy S10, and for many Android users, it's something they already take for granted when they buy a new device.
