Read full article on original website
Related
Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor
The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That's part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
icytales.com
Are Electric Cars Good for Environment:- Know the Truth!
Since the 20th century, cars have been the lifeblood of an industrialized world. Ferrying people to and from jobs, houses, and cities, the car has, for many, become a necessity to live. We in the imperial core have built our lives around a contraption that guzzles fossil fuels. That is,...
The Department of Energy Is Coming For Your Gas Stove...To Replace It With A More Efficient One
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
These homes replaced their gas stoves – and saw a huge drop in indoor pollution
Pilot program in the Bronx, New York, found striking differences in the levels of harmful indoor chemicals after the switch
Top Speed
Nissan Is On Track To Become The First Automaker To Launch EVs With Solid-State Batteries
The talk about solid-state batteries coming into the electric vehicle (EV) market has been going on forever. Considered the holy grail of battery tech, solid-state batteries are seen as the turning point of making EVs mainstream. Companies like BMW and Ford believe in the potential of solid-state batteries so much, they've poured billions of dollars into the development of the tech by investing in a Colorado-based company called Solid Power. While these companies say that solid-state batteries are still a decade away, Nissan claims that it is ahead of the pack and is, in fact, ready to unveil its first EV with a solid-state battery in just a few years.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
dcnewsnow.com
California bill proposes $2,000 for converting gas vehicles to EVs
A California bill would offer residents a rebate of up to $2,000 to convert an existing internal-combustion car or truck to an EV. Spotted by Green Car Congress, California Senate Bill 301 would establish a Zero-Emission Aftermarket Conversion Project (ZACP) with up to $2 million in annual funding for EV conversion rebates to supplement California’s existing rebates for new EV purchases and leases. To qualify, converted EVs would need a range of at least 100 miles.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 1 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 1 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The $400 Billion Man Running America’s Clean Energy Transition
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Deep in the confines of the hulking, brutalist headquarters of the US Department of Energy, down one of its long, starkly lit corridors, sits a small, unheralded office that is poised to play a pivotal role in America’s shift away from fossil fuels and help the world stave off disastrous global heating.
Number of electric vehicles on Australian roads soars as demand exceeds supply
The number of electric vehicles on Australian roads has almost doubled over the past year, growing from 44,000 at the beginning of 2022 to more than 83,000, according to research based on sales data released in the Electric Vehicle Council’s yearly recap. That figure is expected to top 100,000...
CNET
Bank of America Becomes First Major Bank to Offer Financing for Home EV Chargers
Bank of America is now allowing customers to finance electric vehicle charging stations for their home alongside their auto loans. While some states and smaller institutions have offered EV charger financing, this makes Bank of America the first national bank to do so. The goal is to "help people 'go...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Canada's Decriminalization Experiment No Match for Toxic Drug Supply
TORONTO (Reuters) - A Canadian experiment to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs could reduce stigma and police run-ins for addicts but does little to tackle a bigger problem of overdose deaths from drugs adulterated with lethal ingredients. The province of British Columbia, at the epicentre of a drug poisoning...
techxplore.com
Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition
Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
Top Speed
Here's What Needs To Happen For Hydrogen Cars To Take Off (And, Why EVs Hold Them Back)
The technology in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEVs) is impressive and has a great deal of potential. They also have several advantages over traditional EVs like longer range and quicker charging or refueling. There are however several things that need to happen with the technology if hydrogen-powered cars are going to take off. Right now hydrogen takes a lot of fossil fuel to create, and it's expensive. There is also a lack of hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Most of all, the thing that may be holding back HFCEVs is the success of non-hydrogen electric vehicles. People need a solid reason to ditch their Teslas and until a compelling argument is made, hydrogen-powered vehicles will linger in obscurity.
US News and World Report
Chicken Farmers Say Their Eggs Could Help Reduce Prices
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. chicken producers want to do their part to bring down current soaring egg prices by selling their 400 million surplus eggs to food producers. But first they have to convince the FDA to change the rule that prevents eggs laid by chickens in the meat industry to be used for human consumption.
US News and World Report
American Wealth Has Declined for All Income Groups – Except Those at the Bottom
During the State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden plans to tout the success of his economic strategy, one the administration says is rooted in the principle that “we must build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down.”. When it...
Industrial Distribution
Another Solar EV Startup on Life Support
Another day, another solar EV car startup in dire straits, but this one is getting creative when it comes to raising funds. Sono Motors is a German automotive startup founded in 2016 by three friends who wanted to bring a mid-size solar EV crossover to the market. The company's Sion had a lucrative price point of about $29,900, a range of 305 km (189 miles) and was scheduled to begin sales in Europe later this year – the U.S. is not on the roadmap. Well, right now, the company is fighting for its life and trying to stay afloat using a crowdfunding-style campaign that asks people to pay upfront or, just give what they can.
US News and World Report
Suicide Rates Have Risen Among People of Color
New research shows disproportionate increases in suicide rates have occurred among people of color over recent years, while the rate of such deaths among whites has notably fallen. An analysis published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that whites were the only racial or ethnic group...
Comments / 0