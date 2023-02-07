Read full article on original website
Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots
Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
And Wander and Salomon Reconnect for XT-Slate Sneakers
And wander, an outdoor brand founded by former ISSEY MIYAKE designers Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori, has unveiled a new iteration of Salomon‘s XT-SLATE sneaker. The pairs come shortly after Salomon revealed a special take on the silhouette with Wood Wood, and follows and wander and Salomon’s long line of collaborations stretching back to 2019.
Evisen Skateboards Shares Its Eclectic Outlook for SS23
Returning for Spring/Summer 2023, Japan’s Evisen Skateboards has prepared yet another seasonal range centered around its eclectic outlook. Aside from its exciting new styles, the latest from the skate imprint also features an array of basics for everyday wear. Standouts in the SS23 collection include an all-weather three-layer mountain...
The adidas Italia SPZL Suits Up in Denim
As brands gear up for springtime, and its timeless Spezial line have presented new looks with the reveal of its Pre-Spring 2023 collection. Its carefully considered apparel range offers everything from technical outerwear to a new hat silhouette featuring adjustable ear flaps. However, its footwear presentation is where things really take a turn. Amidst the unique silhouettes, the Italia SPZL — a sneaker previously operated on by C.P. Company — stands out with its denim makeover.
Filling Pieces Looks to Freedom-Filled Journeys for SS23
Amsterdam-based brand Filling Pieces has unveiled its new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, which takes a look at the ocean. Inspired by its vastness, the street/luxury entity’s latest channels feelings of freedom that encompass going on a journey. To achieve this mission, the offering consists of a range of versatile garments from lightweight jackets to coordinating sets and more. Collection jackets serve as a collection highlight featuring a minimal suede jacket in rust and sky blue colorways alongside natural-colored varsity jackets with multicolored Filling Pieces logo patches.
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
Louis Vuitton Outlines the LV Trainer in Vintage Comics
During his time at the helm of menswear, Virgil Abloh introduced his own interpretation of luxury streetwear. Over a year after his passing, Abloh’s presence is still felt in every crevice of the Vuitton design language, continuing to pay tribute to the late designer by keeping his staple garments in rotation every season.
Nike Pays Tribute to Frank Rudy With This Air Max TW Colorway
One of the reasons has been able to sit at the top of the sportswear list for so long is because of its innovative technologies, one being Air. And this year, the brand is saluting Frank Rudy — inventor of the industry-shifting cushioning system — with a special Air Max TW colorway.
A Jacquemus x Nike "JF1" Is On the Way
After releasing two colorways of the Air Humara in 2022 as part of a 15-piece Summer 2022 collection, Jacquemus is now set to connect Nike once again, offering a spin on one of its most iconic footwear silhouettes, the Air Force 1. Revealed thus far are white leather uppers, a...
Dion Lee FW23 Sheds a Second Skin
Dion Lee is a beacon of sensual fashion (and arguably the purveyor of high-end ravewear among downtowners). The Australian designer’s subversive silhouettes oftentimes offer their wearers a transformational alter-ego, one that’s particularly unlocked upon passing a bouncer’s ID check at the club entrance. For Fall 2023, this “second skin” is Lee’s blueprint.
Another Nike SB Dunk Low Decon "N7" Has Surfaced
Since October of last year, various peeks into Nike’s N7 collection for 2023 have hit the net. The line celebrates and honors Native American and Indigenous communities with thematic apparel and footwear releasing each year in support of Nike’s N7 Fund which has aided over 270 communities and organizations since 2009, awarding over $8 million USD in grants. Now, it has been revealed that.
Air Jordan 37 Low Adopts the "Nothing But Net" Motif
Michael Jordan was primarily known for his wizardry on the basketball floor, but away from the hardwood he was also recognized as a style icon. One of his most iconic outfits was his matching tee and shorts set that he rocked at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. It’s served as inspiration for various Jordan Brand models like the Air Jordan 7 and the Air Jordan 1 Low, and now it’s making its way into the six-time champion’s performance line as this Air Jordan 37 Low “Nothing But Net” colorway has just emerged.
Teenage Engineering Debuts Modular "Field Desk"
In a bid to find a table that could fit the variety of tasks carried out at their studio, the team at Teenage Engineering has created the modular “Field Desk”, and has unveiled it at this year’s Stockholm Design Week. The varied output of Teenage Engineering creates...
Nike Air More Uptempo Slide Gets a Classic White, Red and Black Color Scheme
Whether for the cozy airport fits, bold street style get-ups or just to lounge around the house in, slides have dominated the sneaker marketplace and have essentially forced brands to continue pumping out new silhouettes. Brands like. have been responding to these trends quickly, and one model that will be...
Dior Men's Summer 2023 Campaign Evokes the Founding Courier's Birthplace and Artist Duncan Grant's Rural Retreats
On a dreamlike stroll from the Normandy coast to the Sussex countryside lies. Men’s Summer 2023 campaign. Shot by Rafael Pavarotti, the sartorial catalog spotlights designer Kim Jones’ latest warm-weather cuts against a backdrop echoing the show’s scenography: Monsieur Dior’s birthplace of Granville. While evoking the...
Popular Jewelry Designs Diamond Encrusted Gold Pieces for Rihanna Ahead of Superbowl
With Superbowl LVII, also known as the Rihannabowl, on the horizon, a series of commercials and activations have arisen in anticipation of football’s biggest day of the year. But in building excitement for this year’s halftime show by Rihanna, New York City’s infamous Popular Jewelry has designed three custom pieces for the superstar/business mogul.
Under Armour's SlipSpeed Trainer Slides Into NYC for Valentine's Day Pop-Up
Under Armour’s go-anywhere, do-anything SlipSpeed can be summed up in one word: versatile. It’s a shoe that was made for high-impact athletic activity but is comfortable and flexible enough for casual wear — a secondary purpose that’s aided by its crushable heel and BOA lacing system. It’s a true “one-a-day” shoe: if you’re rocking the SlipSpeed when you head out for the day you won’t need to bring another pair of shoes with you, no matter what you have planned.
Bang & Olufsen Releases Limited Edition Lime Green EX Earbuds
Bang & Olufsen has announced a new colorway of its award-winning EX true wireless earbuds, part of a new made-to-order program that’ll see some of the brand’s most popular products receive a unique makeover and a highly limited release. The limited edition ‘lime green’ earbuds are the first...
New Balance Cleans Up Its 9060 in “White/Black”
New Balance has procured a clean version of its 9060 silhouette with the new “White/Black” edition. Just like the name, the shoe appears in the classic shades with subtle cuts of off-white. Comprising the shoe is a smooth leather body, perforated leather base and suede overlays. The shoe’s midsole reveals shades of off-white and pewter, while the sole comes in black. Elsewhere on the shoe are embroidered “N” logos and solid and striped configurations.
Nike Dunk High Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop With New Black/Grey Colorway
Following up on the GRAMMY’s tribute to 50 years of hip-hop, is also giving its own tribute to the genre and culture that the label has long been connected to over the past few decades. Giving a nod to hip-hop, Nike has unveiled a new “Classics” colorway for its iconic high-top silhouette, the Dunk High to commemorate the celebration.
