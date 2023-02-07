ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era

By Damien Peters
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.

NBA analyst Stephen A Smith recently discussed whether Stephen Curry could play in the old-school NBA. Smith, a leading face of sports media outlet ESPN, has had the luxury of covering the NBA throughout multiple eras and personally witnessed the league changing throughout the years.

Recently, Stephen A. sat down on Full Send podcast and revealed what Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas thought about how Curry would fare in the old-school era.

“I believe that Steph Curry is the greatest shooter God ever created. I don't think that's an argument. But let me share a conversation with you that I had with Isiah Thomas. Isiah Thomas said to me that if he was playing in our era he would not have averaged more than 18 points a game," Stephen A. said .

The rules would have allowed them to rest on his shoulder and to be physical with him in such a way that he wouldn't have been able to get the shot off. The rules would have allowed that when he came through the paint we were going to make him feel us and he wasn't going to be in any condition to run around as much,” he added .

It’s not the first time

Thomas’ comments to Stephen A are not uncommon among legends from previous generations—they usually shine a negative light on how today's game is played and officiated that allows players like Curry to dominate the competition.

Be that as it may, it’s hard to imagine the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter not succeeding in any decade under any circumstances.

Yes, the game was fundamentally different and played from the inside-out, and was undoubtedly more physical. But, although slender, Curry is not cut from the same cloth as usual backcourt players who would be edged out physically.

Once-in-a-lifetime talent

Never has the game seen a talent like the two-time MVP, and while he isn’t athletically imposing, having to pick up a player after he passes the half-court line means he’s special in any era.

During the interview, Smith went on to highlight Curry’s injury history when coming into the league that would have been magnified in previous eras but conceded it’s still hard to bet against the greatest shooter of all time not being dominant at any point in the league history.

Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
2d ago

I kind of have to agree that's because the rules and the game was A lot tougher back then…you got hit HARD…none of this softer tender tendencies you see in todays game where you even look in an opponent's direction too long your getting T'd up by the Ref's 🤷‍♂️….!!!!!

i81b4u
2d ago

don't care for Thomas but it is true. Steph is just too fragile for that day n age, especially with his paper thing condition. Plus they would have put the Jordan bounty on him like the rest did.

Terrell Tay
2d ago

I don't understand what he means. All Steph Curry's points come from the 3 point line. It's not as if he is out there driving to the basket 24/7. LeBron James on the other hand would've only averaged 18ppg because he is soft and can't shoot. They had to change the rules to what they are today to allow LeBron James to dominate.

