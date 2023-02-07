Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Cavs-Mavs Trade Sends Tim Hardaway Jr. To Cleveland
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is no stranger to shocking the world. In fact, he seems to relish the opportunities. You’re entitled to feel however you like about Irving’s bold stances on various subjects, but this much can’t be denied: he gets people talking. His recent trade to...
Report: Russell Westbrook Expected to be Traded, D'Angelo Russell Returns to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 3-team deal with the Utah Jazz including Russell Westbrook
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
Idaho8.com
Kyrie Irving’s trade causes ripple effect across the NBA
Some NBA trades are simple transactions. One team gets this player or draft picks and in return, the other franchise gets a player, or players, or draft capital. But other NBA trades have a ripple effect across the league, impacting a multitude of teams in perhaps unusual ways. This looks...
Idaho8.com
Reports: Phoenix Suns acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets
The Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night in a blockbuster trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania. According to the reports, the Nets are acquiring Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap...
Idaho8.com
LeBron James breaks NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
King James is now the king of NBA scoring. LeBron James became the association’s all-time leading scorer in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, surpassing the record that six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held for 39 years. With 10.9 seconds...
D’Angelo Russell reunited with Lakers in three-team NBA trade deadline deal
After a tease in 2019, D’Angelo Russell is reuniting with the Lakers. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers finalized a three-team trade deal to obtain Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the complex trade, Minnesota gets back guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and the Utah Jazz receive Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a top-four protected 2027 first-round Lakers pick. If the Lakers’ pick to the Jazz falls into the top four when the time comes, the pick will automatically change to a 2027 second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. This will mark Russell’s...
Idaho8.com
‘As special as it gets’: LeBron James solidifies legendary status by becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer
The debate surrounding who the greatest basketball player of all time is will undoubtedly rumble on indefinitely, but LeBron James has provided yet more ammunition for those fans who fight his corner. Even for a man with four NBA titles and four MVP crowns to his name, James’ latest accomplishment...
