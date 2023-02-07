ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
Idaho8.com

Kyrie Irving’s trade causes ripple effect across the NBA

Some NBA trades are simple transactions. One team gets this player or draft picks and in return, the other franchise gets a player, or players, or draft capital. But other NBA trades have a ripple effect across the league, impacting a multitude of teams in perhaps unusual ways. This looks...
Idaho8.com

Reports: Phoenix Suns acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets

The Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night in a blockbuster trade, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania. According to the reports, the Nets are acquiring Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap...
New York Post

D’Angelo Russell reunited with Lakers in three-team NBA trade deadline deal

After a tease in 2019, D’Angelo Russell is reuniting with the Lakers. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers finalized a three-team trade deal to obtain Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the complex trade, Minnesota gets back guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and the Utah Jazz receive Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a top-four protected 2027 first-round Lakers pick. If the Lakers’ pick to the Jazz falls into the top four when the time comes, the pick will automatically change to a 2027 second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe. This will mark Russell’s...
