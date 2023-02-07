ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst talks Commanders, quarterbacks and the draft

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
 5 days ago
NFL draft and college football analyst Thor Nystrom of Fantasy Pros and Betting Pros didn’t hold back in his analysis of the Commanders’ quarterback situation.

Nystrom, a guest of the Al Galdi Podcast Monday evaluated the upcoming NFL draft and the Commanders drafting a quarterback in particular.

“If you are going to shoot the moon on potential, shoot the highest, and Anthony Richardson certainly has the highest ceiling as far as the physical tools.”

“The NFL is weighing in more of that risk threshold, and I think there is a better shot that he (Richardson) would get down to Washington’s pick (16).”

“It’s all about your risk threshold. You see them (coaches) constantly skirting away from those guys who cannot contribute in year one, because their jobs are on the line.”

“Those coaches need to get some immediate feedback from the investments they have made. As we get closer to draft day, the fervor for Richardson might get higher as well.”

“Washington is in a decent situation. They liked what they saw from Sam Howell at the end of the season. They could shoot the moon on Richardson’s upside, go into next year, and know that Richardson is not going to be starting. If one or both is a bonanza, then great! If one didn’t work out, hopefully, the other one did.”

In regards to Howell’s ranking as one of the top quarterbacks after the 2021 college season:

“The stuff regarding last year’s quarterbacks. I would love to see an investigative report on it someday. For the whole story to come out. Not only was it a shock to the media, but it was also a shock the NFL.

“Malik Willis and Matt Corral were two of the quarterbacks in the green room at the draft last year. The NFL did not believe that day that either QB would fall to rounds three and four or that Sam Howell would drop to round 5!”

Nystrom believes Washington really obtained great value in getting Howell as late as they did… in the fifth round. He also believes Richardson, if he falls to the third, would be of great value.

Notice how earlier Nystrom said coaches who have to win that year can’t be taking guys who may not contribute the very next season. Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew must win in 2023 to ensure they are still here in 2024.

Consequently, I’d look for those two men to be looking for whom they feel can help the Commanders right away with their first and second-round picks.

Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason

The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

