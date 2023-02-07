ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Mom loses daughter to fentanyl poisoning, posting warning to others on buses

SAN ANTONIO — A mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl poisoning is raising awareness by taking her story to VIA buses. Her mission is to educate the public about fentanyl's danger. More than 1,600 Texans die from fentanyl-related deaths every year. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration,...
news4sanantonio.com

Ohio train derailment exposes dangers of local rails and need for reform

(WJAC) — The fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and subsequent environmental impacts also is a highlight how such a situation could happen in our communities. PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center released a 2015 study called “Danger Around the Bend: the threat of oil trains in Pennsylvania,” which showed the risk that trains carrying explosive and toxic materials may pose to Pennsylvania communities in case of an accident. Two of the biggest communities that could be impacted are Altoona and Johnstown.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
news4sanantonio.com

Wisconsin DHS monitoring reports of toxic shock syndrome

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said five cases of toxic shock syndrome have been reported in the state since July 2022. Four of the cases were from teenage girls and were associated with super absorbency tampon use. TSS cases are rare in Wisconsin, with the last confirmed case occurring in 2011.
WISCONSIN STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas heroes may qualify for free money

San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy