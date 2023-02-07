ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

$2 Million Bid Awarded For North Johnston High Cafeteria Expansion

KENLY – The Johnston County Board of Education approved a $2,028,000 bid for the North Johnston High School cafeteria expansion and renovation project. The money will come from the 2018 school bond referendum. According to Johnston County Public Schools, the project will include an addition to the existing dining...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
JCC Receives Grant To Support Culinary Arts Curriculum Program

SMITHFIELD – Johnston Community College is receiving $310,260 from the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges to support the Culinary Arts. The State Board approved the amount as part of a $5 million allocation to assist in the creation of high-cost workforce programs at 14 North Carolina Community Colleges. The funding is aimed at building capacity for workforce training in high-demand occupations across the state.
SMITHFIELD, NC
James (Tynce) Edward Corbett

Selma – James (Tynce) Edward Corbett, age 84, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the SECU Hospice House of Smithfield. Born, November 10, 1938, in Johnston County he was a son of the late Arthur and Triencie Corbett. He is preceded in death by his siblings; Billy Corbett, Bobby Corbett, Pauline Creech, Hazel Batten, Mildred Creech and Marjorie Corbett.
SELMA, NC
Deputies Arrest Man For Shooting Girlfriend, Report Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27 year-old man for the alleged shooting of his girlfriend. Marquvis Raytas Pulley of Hamlet Road, Hollister, NC was served with a warrant February 3 charging him with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI

KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Drug Suspect Fleeing From Cops Crashes Into Mother And Child

DUNN – A traffic stop for an unsafe movement escalated into a vehicle chase, a crash with injuries, significant property damage and seizure of a large amount of cocaine around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. “On February 5th, 2023, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a...
DUNN, NC
Juvenile Charged With Killing Dunn Store Clerk

DUNN – Dunn Police have arrested a 16 year-old suspect in the murder of a convenience store clerk. Police officers responded to a 911 call at 10:54pm Wednesday at the Family Mart, also known as “Franks”, located at 610 E. Broad Street. Officers found the victim, Nasi Azzan, injured on the floor behind the counter.
DUNN, NC

