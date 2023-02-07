SMITHFIELD – Johnston Community College is receiving $310,260 from the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges to support the Culinary Arts. The State Board approved the amount as part of a $5 million allocation to assist in the creation of high-cost workforce programs at 14 North Carolina Community Colleges. The funding is aimed at building capacity for workforce training in high-demand occupations across the state.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO