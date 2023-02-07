Many Super Bowl records are still held by Washington: part 2

Though Washington last appeared in a Super Bowl 31 years ago (SB XXVI win over Buffalo), there are still several Super Bowl records held by the Burgundy and Gold.

The only time the winning team was held scoreless in the second half and won was when Washington held Miami scoreless, while losing 14-7.

Seven times, the losing team was held scoreless in the second half, including Washington shutting out Denver in SB XXII.

SB XXII, Washington and Denver scored the most points (45) in the first half of a Super Bowl, as Washington led 35-10.

The fewest points in the second half of a Super Bowl was 7 points, and both times by Washington. In SB VII vs Miami and SB XXII vs Denver, only Washington scored in the second half.

Most points in the second quarter were 35 by Washington against Denver in SB XXII.

Most points in the 3rd quarter of a Super Bowl were 24, and it was done twice. Washington 14, Buffalo 10 in SB XXVI, and Baltimore 7, San Francisco 17 in SB XLVII.

Two Super Bowls had no made field goals. SB VII Washington and Miami and SB IX Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

Most yards rushing in a game was 280 by Washington vs Denver in SB XXII.

Highest average per rushing attempt in a game was 7.0: The Raiders vs Washington in SB XVIII 33-231, and Washington 40-280 vs Denver in SB XXII.

Most rushing attempts in a SB game are 81 in SB XVII, Washington 52, Denver 29.

Most rushing yards in a SB game is 377 in SB XXII, Washington 280, Denver 97.

Fewest passes completed in a SB game: 4. Washington held Miami to four completions in SB XVII.

Fewest times sacked in a SB game: (0)13 games a quarterback was never sacked, including Washington in SB XXVI vs Buffalo.

Fewest passes completed in a SB game (19): In SB XVII, Washington (15) and Miami (4).

Fewest yards passing in a game (156) SB VII: Miami (69), Washington (87).

Fewest first downs in a game (9) SB XVII, Miami vs Washington

Most first downs rushing in a game (21), SB XVII Washington (14), Miami (7).

Longest time before a team scored in a game: SB VII Washington 57 minutes, 53 seconds.

Most wins with a different starting quarterback (3): Joe Gibbs won with Joe Theismann (SB XVII), Doug Williams (SB XXII), Mark Rypien (XXVI).