Franklin County, PA

WGAL

Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Franklin County resulted in the death of two drivers on Monday, Feb. 6. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Feb. 6 at 2:01 p.m., the driver of a Ford Transit, who was identified as 69-year-old Richard Cowan of Chambersburg, was traveling eastbound on SR-30. Cowan was traveling with a passenger in his vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 30 in Franklin County

ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It occurred around 2 p.m. on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township. State police said a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Richard Cowan, of Chambersburg, crossed the center...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County

A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
wfmd.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal

It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash

A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County attempted homicide case advances

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Robert Lee Suders, the suspect charged after two people were stabbed in Mt. Holly Springs. Suders is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of theft.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police searching for truck, gas thieves

JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Woman found dead in Harrisburg after heart attack

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | A City of Harrisburg official released more information about the body found by 3rd and South Street in Harrisburg on Wednesday. According to the Director of Communications for the city, Matt Maisel, a 30-year-old woman was found shortly after 3 p.m. An...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

One dead after York County fire

YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Southbound Route 849 now reopened after bridge repairs

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Good news for drivers in Perry County as southbound Route 34, also designated Route 849, is now reopened after emergency bridge repairs caused the road to close. According to PennDOT, the opening is between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say...
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA

