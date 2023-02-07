Read full article on original website
WGAL
local21news.com
Woman injured after running red light, multi-vehicle crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been injured after a collision Wednesday evening involving another vehicle and a missed red light according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:35 p.m. in Mechanicsburg at the intersection of South...
abc27.com
WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 30 in Franklin County
ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It occurred around 2 p.m. on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township. State police said a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Richard Cowan, of Chambersburg, crossed the center...
echo-pilot.com
Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County
A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
local21news.com
PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
Road Rager Confesses To Dump Truck Ambush On GW Memorial Parkway: Authorities
Officials say that a Maryland man who pulled out multiple weapons during a road rage incident on the George Washington Memorial Parkway could spend years behind bars.Frederick resident Juan Marcus Smith, 58, was driving on the parkway when he was involved in a minor crash with a dump truck that was…
wfmd.com
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash
A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
Truck Thief Goes On Wild Joyride In Frederick County Before Being Busted, Sheriff Says
A woman who went on a joyride in a vehicle stolen from a Frederick County gas station didn’t get far and was quickly apprehended after causing mayhem on and off the road, officials said. Gabriella Christina Smoot, age 23, of Essex, is accused by Frederick County Sheriff’s investigators of...
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police officer, barricading himself in Harrisburg home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, a man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and then barricaded himself in his home with a knife after police attempted to take him into custody on a previously existing warrant. On Feb. 4, the Lower...
abc27.com
Cumberland County attempted homicide case advances
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Robert Lee Suders, the suspect charged after two people were stabbed in Mt. Holly Springs. Suders is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of theft.
Woman Repeatedly Released On Bond Back In Custody For Crime Spree In Frederick County: Sheriff
A repeat offender with a checkered criminal history in Frederick County is back in custody after being released from custody multiple times following a crime spree that began in December last year. Frederick resident Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, is facing multiple charges for vehicle theft and drug offenses after being...
State Police searching for truck, gas thieves
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
local21news.com
Woman found dead in Harrisburg after heart attack
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | A City of Harrisburg official released more information about the body found by 3rd and South Street in Harrisburg on Wednesday. According to the Director of Communications for the city, Matt Maisel, a 30-year-old woman was found shortly after 3 p.m. An...
local21news.com
Multi-car crash leads to injuries and road closures in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that involved multiple cars and lead to some being injured. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at around 1:59 p.m. on Lincoln Way W. and Campbell's Run Rd. Officials say some are injured following the crash and that...
One dead after York County fire
YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
local21news.com
Southbound Route 849 now reopened after bridge repairs
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Good news for drivers in Perry County as southbound Route 34, also designated Route 849, is now reopened after emergency bridge repairs caused the road to close. According to PennDOT, the opening is between Mulberry Street and Bloomfield Avenue in Newport Borough. Officials say...
Woman who died in Harrisburg considered a ‘suspicious death,’ officials say
UPDATE: Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street. A woman’s death in Harrisburg is being considered suspicious after she was found in downtown Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that the woman was found in the area of North 3rd and South...
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
