Zacks.com
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Zacks.com
Ventas' (VTR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat, SHOP NOI Increases
VTR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 73 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure was in line with the prior-year quarter’s tally. Results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues. Also, the same-store net operating income (NOI) for the senior...
Zacks.com
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
STWD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.21, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity...
Zacks.com
Lincoln National (LNC) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decrease
LNC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted profit of 97 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 by 0.9%. The bottom line also declined from earnings of $1.56 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating revenues amounted to $4,676 million, which dropped 2% year over...
Zacks.com
First American (FAF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.35, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Also, the bottom line decreased 40.7% year over year. The insurer’s results reflect soft performances in the Title Insurance and Services segment, partially offset by improved net investment income...
Zacks.com
Newell (NWL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NWL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory and reduced demand for general merchandise categories. Management expects the headwinds to persist in 2023.
Zacks.com
VeriSign (VRSN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
VRSN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The company had reported earnings of $2.97 per share in the prior year quarter. Revenues jumped 8.5% year over year to $369 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Bruker (BRKR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Increase
BRKR - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 25.4% year over year. Moreover, the figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The adjustments include expenses related to purchased intangible amortization, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.
Zacks.com
YELP's Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Expectations, Revenues Beat
YELP - Free Report) reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line increased year over year, outpacing Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line decreased year over year missing the consensus mark. The company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Stocks Flying High Year to Date With More Upside
U.S. stock markets are rallying this year despite occasional fluctuations. Although it is too early to take a decision, market participants have regained confidence on risky assets like equities to some extent after a terrible 2022. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have rallied 1.7%, 6.3% and 12.6%, respectively.
Zacks.com
Ethan Allen (ETD) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ETD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 40.51%. A...
Zacks.com
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
Zacks.com
Construction Partners (ROAD) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
ROAD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Jack Henry (JKHY) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JKHY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -0.90%. A...
Zacks.com
Can Methanex (MEOH) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
MEOH - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this methanol supplier...
Zacks.com
Tompkins Financial (TMP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
TMP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.23%. A...
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Zacks.com
Is WESCO International (WCC) a Potential Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
EverQuote (EVER) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EVER - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $16.32. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks. EverQuote should continue to benefit from...
