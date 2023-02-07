Read full article on original website
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: EPL Charges, City Pannick, Lionesses, and More...
Manchester City Women are sending seven players to represent England in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Men are getting ready to face off against Aston Villa... and the Premier League. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you caught up. Man City fight with Premier League will cause...
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
BBC
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Sporting News
Sam Kerr scores four goals in Chelsea's WSL Cup thrashing of West Ham in timely form boost for Matildas
Matildas star Sam Kerr scored four goals as Chelsea romped to a 7-0 win against West Ham in the FA Women's League Cup semi-final on Friday (AEDT). The star striker banged in a first-half hat-trick and added another strike after the break as the Blues secured their place in the competition's final - to be played against Arsenal on March 6 (AEDT).
BBC
SWPL: Four matches including Hearts v Glasgow City
Aberdeen captain Loren Campbell made her 100th appearance for the club at the weekend in the defeat to Celtic. Dundee United also suffered a defeat at the hands of Rangers, but as ever, Fiona McNicoll impressed in goal, pulling out a number of exquisite saves. Hearts have been ever so...
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
BBC
Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham: Blades to face Spurs after ending Dragons' FA Cup run
Billy Sharp and Sander Berge scored injury-time goals as Sheffield United ended non-league Wrexham's FA Cup run in a pulsating fourth-round replay. Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level. Mullin had a second spot-kick saved by Adam Davies before Sharp...
Soccer-A future European Super League could have 80 clubs - A22 CEO
BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A future European Super League could include as many as 80 teams, Bernd Reichart, the chief executive of A22 Sports Management, a company formed to sponsor and assist in the creation of a breakaway soccer league, said on Thursday.
Leeds offer update on manager search after Jesse Marsch sacking
Leeds interim boss Michael Skubala says work is well under way to find a replacement for Jesse Marsch, with Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola understood to be among the leading candidates.Under-21s coach Skubala previewed Wednesday’s Premier League game at Manchester United following Marsch’s dismissal on Monday after less than a year in the role.It is understood Leeds had a shortlist in place and interviews have already started at Elland Road for the club’s 13th head coach in less than 10 years.Skubala said: “This is temporary, I’ll go back to my old role when this is done. I’m just getting through this...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, VAR
Celtic and Rangers are braced for Super League 2.0, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus understood to have contacted more than 50 clubs in the hope of creating a new European tournament. (Telegraph via Daily Record) Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson is enjoying the burgeoning rivalry between Ibrox manager Michael...
Yardbarker
Celtic v St Mirren – Reminder that tickets are available via General Sale
Celtic take on St Mirren in the Fifth Round of the Scottish Cup at 5.30pm this Saturday evening. The club are looking to make it a treble of trophies this year after boss, Ange Postecoglou missed out on this very piece of silverware last year in a disappointing defeat at Hampden Park to our city rivals.
Leeds approach Feyenoord’s Arne Slot over vacant manager role
Leeds United have made a proposal to Arne Slot, as the Feyenoord manager has become the preferred candidate in the search to replace Jesse Marsch.The Premier League club have sought to replace the American coach quickly following his Monday sacking, and Slot quickly stood out after initial rebuffs from West Brom's Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola.Right now, the 44-year-old Dutch coach is being targeted by a number of European clubs after a season where he has taken Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie with just one defeat, on the back of a run to the Europa...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Target Benjamin Pavard Increasingly Keen To Leave Bayern Munich This Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter-linked Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is becoming more and more keen to leave the Bavarian club at the end of the season. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInter1908, who report that the 26-year-old could push for a summer exit from the German champions even though they are keen to extend his contract past the end of June 2024.
CBS Sports
Wrexham finally bow out of the FA Cup, plus Paris Saint-Germain's post-World Cup slump
I'm Mike Goodman, here to help you bid a fond farewell to everybody's favorite underdog story on this Wednesday. Let's get Wrexham's FA Cup elimination and much more below on the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and...
Three new signings have brought ‘freshness’ to Leicester camp – Brendan Rodgers
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes his new signings have brought a “freshness” to the camp as they aim to push up the Premier League table in the second half of the season.After a quiet summer transfer window, the Foxes brought three new players in during the January transfer window in the form of Brazilian winger Tete, defender Victor Kristiansen and Australia international Harry Souttar.Rodgers’ side made a slow start to the season, losing six of their first seven league matches – including a 6-2 defeat to Tottenham – but have since picked up six wins in their rise up to...
