Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash

1 DAY AGO