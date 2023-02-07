U.S. stock markets are rallying this year despite occasional fluctuations. Although it is too early to take a decision, market participants have regained confidence on risky assets like equities to some extent after a terrible 2022. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have rallied 1.7%, 6.3% and 12.6%, respectively.

2 DAYS AGO