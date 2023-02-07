Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Wet and unstable weather pattern to dominate the week
Widespread showers with locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will be possible into Monday, mainly for windward areas of the islands of Hawaii and Maui. The wet weather will shift to the rest of the island chain by Tuesday, with a potential for more heavy rain over parts of the state by the end of the week.
First Alert Weather: Locally heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms for Hawaii Island and Maui next 48 hours
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island: next 48 hours is going to be wet. Strong indicators show a thunderstorm threat to interior and leeward zones this afternoon, isolated thunderstorms over windward Hawaii island and possibly windward maui by tonight. Rest of the state may experience brief moderate to heavy showers including...
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds expected to ease slightly over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong high pressure system north to northeast of the state will continue to produce blasting trade winds across the Hawaiian Islands through the upcoming weekend. Slight decreasing wind speeds are forecast as the high center slowly drifts eastward, away from the islands, on Saturday and Sunday. Breezy trade winds will continue to blow across the region through the first half of next week. Several upper level lows along an upper level trough will remain over the islands keeping periods of showers in the forecast through much of next week, especially during the overnight to early morning hours.
First Alert Weather Feb. 12, 2023
Strong and gusty trades this weekend with a wind advisory extended for Maui County and Hawaii island. Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds batter state. Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds with gusts up to 70 mph batter the state, downing trees and power lines.
High Surf Warning for East facing shorelines; Wet weather for Maui and Hawaii Islands;
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will still be strong and gusty this weekend but will weaken slightly for Oahu and Kauai just below advisory levels. The wind advisory has been extended for Maui County and Hawaii island thru tonight where sustained winds up to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph are possible. A more typical trade wind shower pattern will settle in from Monday forward.
Multiple weather alerts remain in effect as powerful winds batter state
The embattled chairman of the Hawaiian Homes commission Ikaika Anderson will get a surprisingly early answer about whether he'll keep his job. Strong winds continue to batter the state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages.
Interview: Suzanne Vares-Lum President of University of Hawaii's East-West Center
Officials say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Waiehu Beach Road and Eha Street.
Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say
Strong and gusty trades this weekend with a wind advisory extended for Maui County and Hawaii island.
Mystery of green beams of light flashing above Hawaii mountain solved
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it.
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. Viruses could put Hawaii state flower's future at risk, scientists say.
Members of the Chief's Kingdom Hawaii Chapter facebook group meet at Side Bar
The East-West Center in Manoa works to improve relations and understanding among our diverse cultures through research, dialogue and policy development.
Billy Entertainment News: Billy interviews Josh Tatofi
Viruses could put Hawaii state flower's future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii's state flower, the hibiscus.
Hawaii reports its first pediatric influenza death in 3 years
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has reported its first pediatric influenza death since January 2020. State Health Department officials said the child was hospitalized. Additional details on the case were not released. “We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are...
53-year-old moped rider critically injured in Maui crash
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police say a man sustained critical life-threatening injuries following a collision between a vehicle and a moped in Wailuku on Friday night. Officials say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Waiehu Beach Road and Eha Street. Police said a silver 2020 Honda sedan was traveling...
Entertainment News: Catching up with North Shore's Thunderstorm Artis, Titanic anniversary
Sometimes films need to be nominated for an Academy Award before Hawaii theaters bring will them here. WOMEN TALKING and LIVING are two examples. Nominated for best picture, WOMEN TALKING is an intense drama about women in an isolated religious farm community who have been sexually abused by seven of the men who rule their colony. When the rapes are discovered and police arrest the abusers, the rest of the men go to town to bail them out. And 8 of the women meet in a hayloft to debate what action they should take: Do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. Directed by Sarah Polley, the film stars Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, and Jessie Buckley among others. In LIVING, Bill Nighy has earned a Best Actor nomination for his role as a repressed bureaucrat and widower living a dreary, repetitive life in 1950’s Britain. But that all changes when his doctor tells him he has only about six months to live. LIVING is a fine reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s IKIRU.
Prolific career of Hawaii television producer/director remembered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Hawaii’s most prolific Hawaii television producers and directors, 86-year old, Phil Arnone, died Sunday morning. He had been battling cancer. His wife, Michelle Honda, says she was at his bedside along with his two step daughters. “We are tremendously proud of Phil’s contributions in...
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on his order a U.S. fighter jet shot down an "unidentified object" that was flying high over the Yukon. Some parts of the state are also seeing locally heavy showers.
Interview: Karen and Beth from KAT Charities chat Valentine's Day fundraiser
Viruses could put Hawaii state flower's future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii's state flower, the hibiscus.
Interview: State representative Darius Kila on helping farmers, kupuna
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State representative Darius Kila is among 18 freshman lawmakers at the State Legislature bringing a fresh perspective. Kila. whose district includes Honokai Hale, Nanakuli and Maili, joined Sunrise Weekends to discuss his legislative priorities including helping kalo farmers and rural and native Hawaiian communities. Copyright 2023 Hawaii...
Saint Louis, Kohala win the 2023 HHSAA boys basketball Championships
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mānoa was rocking as the high school boy’s basketball season came to a close on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The HHSAA Boy’s Basketball Championships wrapped up with high flying action in the Division I and II finales. In the...
