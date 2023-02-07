Read full article on original website
Nice weather returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We could see a little bit of patchy fog this morning. We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m., just west of Sioux Falls. Once the fog burns out of here, we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs back in the 30s. Tonight, we’ll start to see a few clouds roll in, with lows dropping into the teens.
Below normal risk for flooding in first spring outlook
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though southeastern South Dakota has been hammered by snow this winter, rivers and waterways like Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls should be spared from any major flooding. The first spring flooding outlook from the National Weather Service...
Cost of South Dakota winter storms estimated at $2.4 million
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Thursday declaring a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms this past December. The order declares a disaster to exist in the counties of Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, and Tripp. The order also states that federal resources are needed to help with the impacts of the storm for state, tribal, and local governments.
Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota
Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.
See inside South Dakota’s only cannabis testing lab
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When we first introduced you to Jared Nieuwenhuis in 2020, he had just launched a soil testing company for farmers. Since then, his lab has changed. First, Nieuwenhuis changed to testing cannabis for a South Dakota tribe. “An independent testing laboratory for the Flandreau...
Transformation Project files federal suit against South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Transformation Project us filing a lawsuit against against South Dakota. This is in response to the termination of a contract for a community health worker position. The lawsuit argues that the termination of the contract in late December was abrupt, unconstitutional and...
South Dakota women getting abortion meds from other states
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The border between Republican-led South Dakota and Democratic-controlled Minnesota has become a firing line in the national clash over abortion rights, with online doctor visits and mail-order prescriptions blurring the lines of state sovereignty and the reach of law enforcement. On one side...
National 2-1-1 Day appreciating Helpline Center staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day. The Helpline Center launched 2-1-1 in 2001 and achieved statewide coverage of South Dakota in 2020. The line provides support to individuals for disaster relief including food or financial difficulties and can also be used to provide transportation, shelter and mental health needs.
Mitchell dethrones O’Gorman as AA State Gymnastics Champion
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first South Dakota high schools state champion of 2023 is a familiar group that spoiled another team’s big for a repeat. The Mitchell Kernels overtook the defending AA State Champion O’Gorman Knights on Friday at the State AA Gymnastics Team Competition by .300, giving the Kernels their 8th team title in program history.
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
Heber Jeffs taken into custody in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Heber Jeffs, who is wanted for child kidnapping in Utah, is in custody in the Ward County Jail. Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed confirmed with Your News Leader that Heber Jeffs was brought in by the FBI Saturday for holding. According to an Associated Press...
Maeve Boetel & Sadie Johnson win All-Around State Gymnastics Championships
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of familiar faces took home gold medals as South Dakota State Gymnastic champions on Saturday afternoon to conclude the weekend at the SDHSAA State Gymnastics Meet. O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel won three of the four events to claim her second AA All-Around...
A South Dakota medical cannabis product being recalled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program requested a voluntary recall for products from 605 Cannabis doing business as Badlands. Badlands is cooperating with the recall. The recall, according to a release from the SDMCP, is because of allegations that there was a failure to test...
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Rapid Valley home early Friday morning is dead and a person who was in the home is in the hospital. The vehicle, according to the Rapid City Police Department, was speeding when it crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive around 4:15 a.m. Friday. The crash severed a gas line, causing an explosion and fire that engulfed the home and two nearby homes.
Monae Johnson adds two to Secretary of State’s office
PIERRE, S.D. - In the midst of the South Dakota state legislative session, Secretary of State Monae Johnson has brought on two new staffers. Johnson confirmed the addition of Reggie Rhoden and Adam Miller to the office. Rhoden will be the Elections Coordinator and Pistol Permit Administrator for the office, and Miller will serve as the Help America Vote Act (HAVA)/National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) Coordinator.
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman has been arrested after an SUV she was allegedly driving crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, authorities said. Karla Morales Mateo, 25, drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk and dropped her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, out of the vehicle, then drove through the southwestern portion of the iron fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.
Sanford-Fairview merger delayed amidst public pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The deadline for the merger between Sanford and Fairview has been pushed back from March 31 to May 31. The proposed merger has been a hot topic of discussion in Minnesota, and one of the biggest concerns from the public has been whether or not the deal is being made too quickly. Pushback on the merger has come from lawmakers, the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota shot and killed a man who allegedly threatened officers with a knife, police said. The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul. Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers from the St. Paul Police Department were called to an apartment building after a report of a man threatening people with a knife inside a community room. Arriving officers confronted the man and told him to drop the knife.
