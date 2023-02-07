Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO