Zacks.com
Bruker (BRKR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Increase
BRKR - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 25.4% year over year. Moreover, the figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The adjustments include expenses related to purchased intangible amortization, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.
Zacks.com
IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 10, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for the announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.70 billion,...
Zacks.com
VeriSign (VRSN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
VRSN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The company had reported earnings of $2.97 per share in the prior year quarter. Revenues jumped 8.5% year over year to $369 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for Vornado (VNO) This Earnings Season?
VNO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 13, before the opening bell. While the quarterly results are likely to exhibit revenue growth, funds from operations (FFO) per share might reflect a decline. In the last reported quarter, this New York-based real estate...
Zacks.com
First American (FAF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.35, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Also, the bottom line decreased 40.7% year over year. The insurer’s results reflect soft performances in the Title Insurance and Services segment, partially offset by improved net investment income...
Zacks.com
Martin Marietta (MLM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
MLM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and revenues (products and services) topped the same by 0.6%. On a year-over-year basis, the earnings of this aggregates producer increased 10.4%. Products and services revenues rose 14.9%. Total quarterly revenues (including Product and Services and Freight revenues) were up 16.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Zacks.com
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
FLO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing year over year. Earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. The company is on track to counter the inflationary environment by implementing price increases, improving the profitability...
Zacks.com
YELP's Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Expectations, Revenues Beat
YELP - Free Report) reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line increased year over year, outpacing Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line decreased year over year missing the consensus mark. The company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Zacks.com
Will Top-Line Expansion Aid Workday's (WDAY) Q4 Earnings?
WDAY - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 27, after the market closes. In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 17.86%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.32%, on average. The Pleasanton, CA-based enterprise’s approach of...
Zacks.com
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
Zacks.com
Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
RE - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $12.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and our estimate of $8.25. The bottom line increased 33.9% year over year. Everest Re witnessed higher premiums across its reinsurance and insurance businesses. RE experienced improved pricing as well as...
Zacks.com
Newell (NWL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NWL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory and reduced demand for general merchandise categories. Management expects the headwinds to persist in 2023.
Zacks.com
Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
GOGL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOGL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained stable at 15 cents per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for December-quarter revenues has declined 53.88% from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.
Zacks.com
ITT Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise 13% Y/Y
ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 10 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents. This compares with our estimate of $1.23. The bottom line increased 22% year over year, owing to higher revenues. Total...
Zacks.com
Is WESCO International (WCC) a Potential Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW): Can Its 8.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
MTW - Free Report) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks. Manitowoc’s...
Zacks.com
CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
CYBR - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 16 cents per share for the fourth quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 42.9% year over year. The decline was mainly due...
Zacks.com
Tompkins Financial (TMP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
TMP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.23%. A...
Zacks.com
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Tops Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
PECO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
