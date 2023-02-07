Read full article on original website
Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
RE - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $12.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and our estimate of $8.25. The bottom line increased 33.9% year over year. Everest Re witnessed higher premiums across its reinsurance and insurance businesses. RE experienced improved pricing as well as...
Ventas' (VTR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat, SHOP NOI Increases
VTR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 73 cents, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure was in line with the prior-year quarter’s tally. Results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues. Also, the same-store net operating income (NOI) for the senior...
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
YELP's Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Expectations, Revenues Beat
YELP - Free Report) reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line increased year over year, outpacing Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line decreased year over year missing the consensus mark. The company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
VeriSign (VRSN) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
VRSN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The company had reported earnings of $2.97 per share in the prior year quarter. Revenues jumped 8.5% year over year to $369 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 10, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for the announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.70 billion,...
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
Newell (NWL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NWL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory and reduced demand for general merchandise categories. Management expects the headwinds to persist in 2023.
Phibro (PAHC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Gross Margin Up
PAHC - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down 8% from the year-ago adjusted figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Without adjustments, GAAP EPS for the fiscal first quarter was 18 cents, down...
Is a Beat in Store for Vornado (VNO) This Earnings Season?
VNO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 13, before the opening bell. While the quarterly results are likely to exhibit revenue growth, funds from operations (FFO) per share might reflect a decline. In the last reported quarter, this New York-based real estate...
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Martin Marietta (MLM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
MLM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and revenues (products and services) topped the same by 0.6%. On a year-over-year basis, the earnings of this aggregates producer increased 10.4%. Products and services revenues rose 14.9%. Total quarterly revenues (including Product and Services and Freight revenues) were up 16.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) Tops Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
PECO - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Is WESCO International (WCC) a Potential Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Southern First (SFST) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SFST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Terex (TEX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
TEX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line surged 63% from the prior-year quarter, courtesy of strong demand and order growth. Operational Update. Revenues in the reported quarter increased 23% year over year to...
Jack Henry (JKHY) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
JKHY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -0.90%. A...
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Construction Partners (ROAD) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
ROAD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
FLO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing year over year. Earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. The company is on track to counter the inflationary environment by implementing price increases, improving the profitability...
