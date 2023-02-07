Read full article on original website
Bill could offer ‘pathway other than closure’ for Iowa’s rural hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill making its way through Iowa’s legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open, but not everyone in the field agrees on how beneficial it will be. “Since 2010, there’s been about 140 hospitals that have closed in the United States,” Chris Mitchell,...
9 Who Care: Jessica Wittman
i9 Fact Check: Gov. Reynolds claims 200-300 students left Linn-Mar after transgender policy
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds spoke to a well-known libertarian group in Washington D-C, with a focus on education, and made a claim connecting enrollment numbers and an Iowa school district’s transgender policy. Claim: “The one school where they took the parents out of their child’s education, they...
Bill aims to bolster rural hospitals across Iowa
CDC adds COVID-19 shot to list of regularly scheduled vaccines
No. 5 Iowa decimates Rutgers 111-57 behind Davis, Clark
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk
Looking ahead at a busy weather week for eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two storm systems are set to affect eastern Iowa this week, bringing a variety of weather conditions to the area. First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson discusses what to expect and the potential impacts, as it stands as of Sunday night:
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, animal cruelty
How genetic testing can help you know your risk
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, February 10th, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, February 12
Smoke Alarm Blitz
Nice weekend continues ahead of active workweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of very pleasant days are yet to come for eastern Iowa, with temperatures above normal and a decent amount of sunshine. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s the next two nights, with highs generally in the low to mid 40s. Areas with no snow on the ground will reach the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday.
