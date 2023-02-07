Read full article on original website
After compromise, legislators extend CT’s ‘fiscal guardrails’
Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders negotiated 11th-hour compromises that produced unanimous passage Thursday of a bill extending budget reforms that have contributed to Connecticut’s fiscal turnaround. “Today’s legislation is a compelling and effective sign to residents, employers and credit rating agencies that Connecticut is serious about living within...
Rockville finishes second at NCCC wrestling championships
Though the Rockville High wrestling team had only one individual winner at the NCCC championship meet Saturday, it was a successful day nonetheless. Jayden Spaulding won the 285-pound title and the Rams had seven second-place finishers en route to a second-place finish at Somers High. Rockville finished with 187 points...
Karaban, No. 21 UConn visit No. 23 Creighton
When Alex Karaban made the decision to enroll at UConn and join the Huskies men’s basketball team during the second semester a year ago, he couldn’t have imagined how fruitful that decision would one day be. Thirteen months later, the redshirt freshman has finally realized it. "It was...
No. 21 UConn falls at No. 23 Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. — The season's second meeting between Creighton and UConn was billed as Round Two between big men Ryan Kalkbrenner and Adama Sanogo. It turned out the main attraction Saturday was Trey Alexander versus Jordan Hawkins. Alexander scored 17 points to lead No. 23 Creighton, Hawkins had what...
