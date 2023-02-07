Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Related
Parents gather at Okemos church to pick up students after shooting scare
A report of an active shooter at Okemos High School was made at 9:05 a.m. and an intense police response followed.
Miscommunication leads to confusion at Okemos High School after false shooting report
Okemos High School students were evacuated this morning following a false-alarm shooting that was a part larger series of false reports in high schools throughout the state.Following an initial evacuation to the school's football field, parents were instructed to gather at 242 Community Church to be reunified with their children by police on scene. Empty buses began filling the church parking lot due to a miscommunication as to where the students were.There was also a lack of communication between the school and parents regarding their children's whereabouts, parents said.Melissa Henne, one such parent, said that she found out about the...
wkzo.com
Name of January 29 fatal fire victim released by St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The name of the man who died in a January 29 structure fire in St. Joseph County has been released. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department has identified the fire victim as 91-year-old Perry Durwood Ballett of Three Rivers. St. Joseph County Sheriff...
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Man dies after ice sailing crash on Pontiac Lake
A man died after crashing an ice sailboat on Pontiac Lake late Sunday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Cause, Manner of Death Released for Peter Salvino, Doctoral Student Found Dead in Lake Michigan
The cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Northwest doctoral student who was found dead in Lake Michigan late last year was released Wednesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office listed Peter Salvino's cause of death as "drowning with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor." The manner of death was ruled an accident.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
13abc.com
Michigan parents speaking out after they say their daughter was almost hit by her school bus
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Parents will do anything to protect their children, and when their five-year-old daughter was almost hit by her school bus as she was trying to board it, parents Amber and Frank Torres knew they couldn’t stay quiet. “He made sure the girls that got on...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
fox2detroit.com
FBI, Michigan police investigate swatting at multiple schools across the state
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tuesday morning, police across Michigan responded to several schools where an unknown caller claimed to be a teacher and reported that a student had shot another student. But it was all revealed to be a hoax. The threats were made against several schools including cities...
WILX-TV
Woman accused of killing MSU student in hit-and-run flees country
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the car that struck and killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day is named in a federal warrant accusing her of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57,...
WILX-TV
Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School in Meridian Township was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to false reports of an active shooter. Law enforcement responded to the call and searched the school, but found no evidence of shots fired or any threat to the students and staff. After a thorough search, an “all clear” was given and the students were released to the football parking lot.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Deputies searching for 17-year-old girl who disappeared
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brooke Elizabeth Mae Cordray, 17, was last seen at her home in Douglas County. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued a notification about her disappearance on...
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Voice News
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
UPMATTERS
Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified
MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash
MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
Michigan man dies after multi-car crash
One man is dead and two were injured after a two-car crash Sunday.
Comments / 0