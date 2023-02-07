ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Miscommunication leads to confusion at Okemos High School after false shooting report

Okemos High School students were evacuated this morning following a false-alarm shooting that was a part larger series of false reports in high schools throughout the state.Following an initial evacuation to the school's football field, parents were instructed to gather at 242 Community Church to be reunified with their children by police on scene. Empty buses began filling the church parking lot due to a miscommunication as to where the students were.There was also a lack of communication between the school and parents regarding their children's whereabouts, parents said.Melissa Henne, one such parent, said that she found out about the...
OKEMOS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Fake Okemos High School threat one of many across Michigan

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School in Meridian Township was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to false reports of an active shooter. Law enforcement responded to the call and searched the school, but found no evidence of shots fired or any threat to the students and staff. After a thorough search, an “all clear” was given and the students were released to the football parking lot.
OKEMOS, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
Voice News

Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen

Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
UPMATTERS

Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
MLive

Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy