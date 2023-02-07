ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Shocking Patrick Mahomes second career choice revealed

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is currently renowned as the best quarterback in the NFL. But, in an alternate reality, perhaps Mahomes would be arguing pivotal law cases in front of the Supreme Court. Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, speaking to NBC Sports on Radio Row during Super Bowl pregame festivities, revealed that her Chiefs Read more... The post Shocking Patrick Mahomes second career choice revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
sportszion.com

“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy

The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
PORTLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy