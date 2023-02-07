ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, SC

WALB 10

14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police in South Carolina say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department. According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when 14-year-old Zakius Joshua Davis and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.
GAFFNEY, SC
WBTV

Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

2 inmates charged after fentanyl overdose at NC detention facility, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose took place at the Rutherford County Detention Facility Tuesday. Deputies said three detention officers revived a patient who overdosed on fentanyl. EMS arrived on scene and took the patient...
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started after a body was found in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.
YORK COUNTY, SC

