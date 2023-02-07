Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.Fatim HemrajShelby, NC
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and BlindLogen@SCSDBSpartanburg, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WALB 10
14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police in South Carolina say
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department. According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when 14-year-old Zakius Joshua Davis and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.
Upstate Teen dies in accidental shooting Sunday morning
An Upstate teenager is dead following an accidental shooting over the weekend. The incident happened just before 1 AM Sunday at an apartment building in Gaffney.
Deputies safely find 9-year-old who was reported missing in Lake Wylie area
The York County Sheriff’s Office has found a 9-year-old who went missing in Lake Wylie for a few hours Sunday.
1 dead after shooting in Pineville, police say
The Pineville Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person died in a shooting early Sunday morning.
Passenger shot, killed in car on Billy Graham Parkway, CMPD confirms
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a man who was a passenger in a car on Billy Graham Parkway was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.
WBTV
Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.
860wacb.com
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
Nearly 40 years after a mother and son were strangled in Charlotte, police say they found the killer
On Mar. 14, 1984, police officers were called to an apartment complex in the Hidden Valley area. They found 27-year old Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year old son Derrick Mobley, murdered inside their apartment. Both had been strangled. For nearly four decades, the double homicide went unsolved. Eventually, the...
WBTV
‘He was powerful’: Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It was one year ago that Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot on the job in uptown Charlotte. He died the next day, sparking a conversation about driver safety. On Saturday afternoon, the community came together at the corner of West...
Deputies arrest man accused of jumping onto moving school bus in York County
The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they said he jumped in front of moving school bus Friday morning.
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman found dead in apartment nearly 3 years ago, still no arrests
MAULDIN, S.C. — Nearly three years after awoman was found dead in her Mauldin apartment, there have still been no arrests. Mauldin police say Alyx Liddy, 29, was found dead in her apartment in February of 2020. Police say no person of interest has been named in her death....
Burke County Sheriff: Man arrested with over $500k in meth in his possession
A Burke County man is facing multiple drug charges after hundreds of thousands of dollars of meth was found in his home.
Deputies say Upstate drug trafficking ring coordinated from behind bars
An inmate is accused of operating a drug trafficking ring from behind bars in Spartanburg County.
1 dead after shooting in Morganton, deputies say
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Morganton on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
WBTV
2 inmates charged after fentanyl overdose at NC detention facility, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose took place at the Rutherford County Detention Facility Tuesday. Deputies said three detention officers revived a patient who overdosed on fentanyl. EMS arrived on scene and took the patient...
WYFF4.com
Candlelight vigil being held to remember Upstate woman killed in a murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A candlelight vigil is taking place this weekend, to remember the life of an Upstate woman killed in a murder-suicide. Katherine Cupples was killed at a home in Simpsonville. She was found in January, along with Ryan Nightingale, in what the coroner called a murder-suicide. Kate's...
WYFF4.com
Picture released of suspects in Haywood Mall armed robbery, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators with the Greenville Police Department say they are looking for two menaccused of being armed and robbing, and injuring someone in the Haywood Mall food court bathroom. Police said they were called at about 6 p.m. to the Haywood Mall. They said two men are...
Upstate man sentenced to 15 years on drug charge
A Clinton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug distribution charge.
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started after a body was found in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.
Comments / 1