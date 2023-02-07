Read full article on original website
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment UnitsJoel EisenbergBrea, CA
Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los AngelesStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Paul Rudd Plays Ant-Man in Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl Commercial: 'Shrink Responsibly'
Marvel Studios teamed up with the alcohol brand for the big game spot Paul Rudd is Ant-Man once again! The actor, who stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiering Feb. 17, played the role of his long-time Marvel character in the Heineken 0.0 Super Bowl commercial. In the ad above, Rudd grabs a Heineken 0.0 from a fridge, all while wearing his iconic Ant-Man suit. As he pops the top off, he finds a note from fellow protagonist Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) that says, "Scott, keep your beers out of my fridge." Rudd, who's...
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to The Flash
New footage from Creed III, Fast X and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered during Sunday's game The NFL's two best teams weren't the only entertainment on display at Super Bowl LVII. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battled it out at the Super Bowl on Sunday, the sport's most-watched night of the year also provided action off the field as trailers for upcoming movies like Creed III, Fast X and The Flash aired during the broadcast. With millions of NFL viewers, the Super Bowl...
Michelle Rodriguez Jokes 'Something Primal' Happens to Her When She Sees Jason Momoa: 'That Guy's Hot'
The pair both star in the upcoming action sequel Fast X Michelle Rodriguez can't hide her love for Fast X costar Jason Momoa. "Oh, hot damn, right? Like, what's up with that? It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy. It's some ooga-chaka that comes out of me," the Dungeons & Dragons actress, 44, told Variety with a laugh at the Fast X trailer launch event in Los Angeles Thursday. "I become a barbarian. Like, my D&D character comes out, like, 'Yo, what's up...
Britney Spears Says She's 'Doing the Best I Can' After Conservatorship as Concern Grows Among Inner Circle
An intervention planned for Britney Spears was canceled at the last minute, PEOPLE confirmed Britney Spears is speaking out. The pop star, 41, shared a post to Instagram on Thursday reminding fans that she's "doing the best [she] can" in the wake of her controversial conservatorship, which ended in 2021 after 13 years. The post — which she shared alongside a quote that read, "A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency" — came the same day multiple sources told PEOPLE that those in Spears' inner circle have grown worried...
Jennifer Garner Debuts Fresh Hairstyle with Shorter Bangs — See Her New Look
Garner just gave her curtain bangs an update Bangs are just so hard to resist right now — just ask TikTok and Jennifer Garner. The actress has been playing around with mid-length curtain bangs, but her most recent Instagram Stories — and a photo with Holly Robinson Peete — make it look like she trimmed up her bangs even more. Now her strands skim her eyebrows for a wispy look. Garner, 50, shared an Instagram Story video on Thursday, making breakfast with her followers. It's her hair that steals...
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
Cooper's mother pokes fun at his acting abilities and wardrobe in the humorous spot T-Mobile's latest commercial was a family affair for Bradley Cooper and his mom. The actor, 48, starred in a hilarious new Super Bowl spot with his mother Gloria Campano to promote T-Mobile's 5G services. For the entire ad, Cooper and his mom couldn't stop laughing as they messed up several takes — a fact the commercial opened with, stating that the company "tried" to film an ad with the two. With Cooper playing a T-Mobile rep and his mom...
Blake Lively Reveals She and Ryan Reynolds Have Welcomed Baby No. 4: 'Been Busy'
The couple's new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially have a family of six! The Gossip Girl alum, 35, and the Spirited actor, 46, have not yet shared pictures of their baby, but on Super Bowl Sunday, Lively shared a photo that revealed she no longer had a baby bump. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," she wrote in the Instagram post, which featured her with Reynolds' mother, Tammy. The post also featured photos of their Super Bowl dishes. Many of Lively's followers left comments in...
Alicia as Cher! John as Danny! Stars Revisiting Beloved Former Characters for 2023 Super Bowl Commercials
What's old is new again in these nostalgia-inducing 2023 Super Bowl commercials As if these stars would pass up opportunities to bring back fan-favorite characters in Super Bowl commercials! In teasers released so far for the ads that will surround the 2023 game, celebs like Alicia Silverstone and John Travolta are taking fans back to the parts that made them famous. Silverstone slips into Clueless icon Cher Horowitz's yellow plaid suit to promote Rakuten alongside former costar Elisa Donovan, 52. The "likes" and "whatevers" fly as Silverstone, now 46, pokes fun at...
Salma Hayek Pinault Breaks Down That Epic Magic Mike 3 Lap Dance Scene: 'I Was So Sore'
"Most of the work goes into making it look effortless," the Magic Mike's Last Dance actress tells PEOPLE Salma Hayek Pinault is proud of the work she put into one of the standout scenes from Magic Mike's Last Dance. Early in the film, the actress's wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza gets to know Channing Tatum's "Magic" Mike Lane via a steamy private dance, an intimate interaction that gives Mendoza her groove back, so to speak, and launches the rest of the plot. Hayek Pinault, 56, tells PEOPLE she didn't...
Ben Affleck (and Jennifer Lopez) Star in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad — Plus He Reveals His Coffee Order
"I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin," the actor tells PEOPLE of playing an employee for the company in its first Super Bowl commercial Ben Affleck just made his love for Dunkin' official. The actor, 50, stars in a Super Bowl commercial for the coffee company, which aired during the first commercial break of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. In the ad, Affleck plays a Dunkin' employee serving unsuspecting attendees their beverages and treats in a hidden camera-like spot. At one point,...
Ashton Kutcher Says His Kids Are 'Excited' About Phone Calls, Reese Witherspoon's Joke 'Ugh, It's Mom'
"I talk to my kids who are older about the power of picking up the phone," Reese Witherspoon says in this week's issue of PEOPLE in conversation with Your Place or Mine costar Ashton Kutcher Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's respective kids have very different feelings when it comes to talking on the phone. The Your Place or Mine costars discuss family life and parenting in this week's issue of PEOPLE, including the differences they see in their children: Witherspoon's kids, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with ex Ryan Phillippe and Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth,...
Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom for Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes' Face 'Without Asking'
Emma Roberts tries to keep her son Rhodes out of the spotlight but mom Kelly Cunningham revealed a photo of the 2-year-old's face on Instagram this week Emma Roberts is calling out her mom for revealing a photo of her son Rhodes' face without permission. On Thursday, the Scream Queens star, 32, reposted a photo on her Instagram Story that mom Kelly Cunningham shared on Instagram last week of the 2-year-old, noting that her mom posted the snap "without asking." "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them...
Reese Witherspoon Posts Adorable Birthday Message to 'Big Sis' Jennifer Aniston: 'What a Gift'
"You always give the best advice and endless LOVE and support," Reese Witherspoon wrote in honor of Jennifer Aniston's 54th birthday alongside photos of the Morning Show costars Reese Witherspoon is wishing her "big sis" Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday! The Your Place or Mine star shared a sweet birthday message to her Morning Show costar on her 54th birthday Saturday. "Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston! What a gift to get to work with my big sis every day on @themorningshow," Witherspoon, 46, wrote as a reference to when she guest starred on Friends as Rachel's...
Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Throwback Childhood Photo with Parents to Mark Her Birthday
"I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead," Aniston said of turning 54 on Saturday Jennifer Aniston is honoring her parents for her birthday. On Instagram, the Murder Mystery star reflected on her childhood amidst her 54th birthday weekend when she posted a rare throwback photo featuring her parents, the late Nancy Dow and John Aniston. "Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Honored with Icon Award at SCAD TVfest: 'I Wish I Brought My Daughter'
"I wish she could see the community that all of you get to be a part of every day," Gellar said of 13-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace at the event The only people Sarah Michelle Gellar wants to see her as iconic are her children. On Thursday, the Savannah College of Art and Design honored the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, with the Icon Award at the 2023 SCAD TVfest in Atlanta, where she joked that the intro reel of some of her most iconic moments "made me...
