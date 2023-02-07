ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: Exxon-Mobil has deceived the world – now it must pay reparations

By Lord Deben
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlgnf_0kf5WdIt00

Fossil fuel behemoth Exxon-Mobil is ignoring net zero and planning to sell ever more climate-changing aviation fuel.

Thrusting aside the government’s international commitments, the “jet zero” promises of the aviation industry and the need to develop replacement non-polluting fuels, the company is building a new pipeline from its refinery at Southampton to Heathrow. It is expected to have 140 per cent of the carrying capacity of the one it built in 1972. That’s half as much again to reinforce Exxon’s contribution to global heating.

Not that we should be surprised. After all, this is the company that claimed that the science of climate change was uncertain, even though its own scientists had proved the opposite. Last month, Harvard University’s analysis of Exxon’s own company papers proved what many of us had long thought.

Nearly 30 years ago, their own scientists had informed the company’s directors that the burning of fossil fuels was changing the world’s climate. They even worked out – extremely accurately – the scale of the damage.

The climate change we are seeing today, Exxon knew about for certain, then – yet it denied it and spent $30m financing campaigns to pretend that the scientists didn’t know and therefore governments shouldn’t act. To protect their profits, they insisted there was no proof – when all along they knew the damage they (and the rest of the oil industry) was doing.

So, planned action was stopped in its tracks and the US government programme to counter the climate crisis came to a halt. The convenient excuse that the science was still “uncertain” meant that, all round the world, action stalled. The global warming deniers were given sustenance by the massive public relations campaign of the fossil fuel industry driven by Exxon.

The recent BBC TV documentary series Big Oil v the World demonstrates this perfectly. The devastating result of this cynical action is that nations did little to counter the huge increase in emissions which fuelled Exxon’s profits, while causing catastrophic climate change for the world. Reaching net zero will now cost us all a great deal more. The damage done is much greater because we lost those 20-plus years.

And the company doesn’t show any remorse. Recently, I wrote to the chairman of the UK Exxon subsidiary responsible for the pipeline. Three letters later, he still failed to answer my reiterated simple questions:

  • Was the assessment of the capacity of the new pipeline correct and how did that measure up to Exxon’s net zero commitment?
  • Did Exxon expect the new pipeline to last 50 years like the last so that it would be in operation in 2073 – and how did that fit with the necessary reduction in aviation fossil fuels to which Britain is committed?
  • Could the pipeline be used to transport synthetic fuels or biofuels or had shareholders been consulted on the possibility of this being a stranded asset?

Not one of these questions was answered. Instead, I was continually sent vague generalised replies, signed by the chairman, but always passed through the public relations department.

Exxon’s practice is to deny any inconvenient truth in the same way as it denied climate change. It dismissed the Harvard report out of hand – even though their carefully researched academic assessment was based on Exxon’s own documentation. The BBC’s detailed investigation got similarly dismissed. Incredibly, even though their perfidy is now proven, the UK government is handing Exxon taxpayers’ money to develop a hydrogen hub.

To question cooperation with Exxon is not to suggest that we should not work with the oil and gas industry to fight climate change. Disinvestment will slow down our reaching net zero. Continued investment is vital if the energy companies are to achieve the transition necessary to provide the clean power Britain needs.

Of course, investors should be active in encouraging the fastest and most effective transition to net zero and the companies have to be open to that pressure. No one is perfect – and investors need to keep them all up to the mark – but Shell, Total, and Equinor among others, are clearly committed to the necessary change and deserve support. We should not be ashamed of them, nor refuse their sponsorship – nor, indeed, disinvest.

Yet, in order to become part of the solution, these companies have recognised the damage that fossil fuels have caused and their own role in putting things right. Exxon-Mobil steadfastly refuses to acknowledge any responsibility, let alone admit to its wrongdoing. Its delaying action has given us all a huge bill and we should be looking for reparations. As long as it denies the facts and its unique responsibility for the delay, this is not the company with which to ally.

We should give other businesses our custom. By not being complicit either as partners or customers, those committed to achieving net zero can help Exxon see it is in its financial interest to own up and pay up.

The Rt Hon John Selwyn Gummer, Lord Deben, is chair of the Climate Change Committee, an independent statutory body established under the Climate Change Act 2008

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Constant accusations of knowing the effects of their products on the environment and lawsuits have become constant companions of oil companies in the last few years. The successes that activists have had—such as Friends of the Earth’s court win that obliged Shell to cut its emissions by 45 percent—have been celebrated loudly and globally.
OilPrice.com

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
New York Post

Migrant workers reportedly secure better pay as US employers scramble to hire

Migrant workers are reportedly securing more job opportunities with better pay and conditions as US employers scramble to keep their businesses humming despite historically tight labor conditions. Many business owners are “paying a premium for migrant workers” due to a shortage of available workers who are US citizens, the Wall Street Journal reported. The report noted that the pool of migrant workers securing jobs includes both those with valid work permits and others who lack proper documentation and entered the country illegally. Luis Reyes, the owner of Washington, DC, restaurant Lauriol Plaza, told the paper he has resorted to putting up fliers...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

China says refused US call because atmosphere not ‘proper’

China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange.The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday. “Given that this irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the U.S. did not create the proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the U.S. proposal for a phone call...
VIRGINIA STATE
BR Rogers

Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse

Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.
coinchapter.com

ChatGPT Cousin Warns China Will Crash Stock Market After Valentine’s Day

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — If you are a stock trader, your Valentine’s Day this year may turn scary instead of romantic. According to the artificial intelligence bot Dan-GPT, the jailbreak version of ChatGPT, the stock market will crash on Feb 15, just hours after you finish your romantic dinner with your significant other. The bot warns that “investors should be cautious and prepared for the possibility of a market crash on this date.”
straightarrownews.com

Scotland’s wind turbines have been secretly using fossil fuels

Scotland’s power sector is being criticized after it was revealed that dozens of giant turbines have been using diesel generators. The information came from a whistleblower who says the environmental-friendly windmills were only turning thanks to fossil fuels. The revelation is now fueling environmental, health and safety concerns, especially...
NPR

EPA's proposal to raise the cost of carbon is a powerful tool and ethics nightmare

One of the most important tools that the federal government has for cracking down on greenhouse gas emissions is a single number: the social cost of carbon. It represents all the costs to humanity of emitting one ton of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, including everything from the cost of lost crops and flooded homes to the cost of lost wages when people can't safely work outside and, finally, the cost of climate-related deaths.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy