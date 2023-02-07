ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Moment rapist Met Police officer David Carrick handed 36 life sentences for sexual offences

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nU2P_0kf5WSXm00

Rapist Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been handed 36 life sentences, with a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days, after committing “violent and brutal sexual offences” against a dozen women.

The former armed officer, who served with the high-profile Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009, pleaded guilty to 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape.

His crimes were all carried out whilst he was a serving officer.

Handing the sentence to the 48-year-old from Stevenage, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told Carrick he showed an “astonishing degree of corruption.”

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Serial rapist served as officer for 20 years as Met Police failed to spot ‘escalating pattern’ of abuse

Police failed to identify an “escalating pattern” of abuse towards women by serial rapist David Carrick, leaving him free to target more victims for two decades.The former Metropolitan Police firearms officer was allowed to remain in the force despite police recording nine incidents, including rape and violent assault, because he was never prosecuted.Carrick, now 48, started his campaign of abuse before joining up, with the Metropolitan Police investigating him in 2000 for allegedly harassing and burgling a former partner after refusing to accept the end of the relationship.No charges were brought and when he was vetted as part of...
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Serving police officer charged with rape and actual bodily harm

A serving police officer has been charged with rape.PC Jorden Brown, attached to the Central East Command Unit, was charged on 6 January with rape and three counts of actual bodily harm. He is due to attend Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.The offences are alleged to have occurred between November 2018 and February 2019 and relate to one victim, who was known to him. They are alleged to have occurred off-duty.They were reported to police in October 2019 and an investigation was launched. He is suspended from duty.Detective Superintendent Dan Rutland, from Central East Command Unit, said: “PC Brown has been suspended and criminal proceedings will now follow. “While I recognise the inevitable strength of public feeling, is important that nothing is said that will put those proceedings at risk.”
The Independent

Woman called police over officer she accuses of rape, court told

A woman had to call the police over the alleged abusive behaviour of an officer she has accused of raping her, a court has heard.The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court that Martyn Coulter smashed her head against a kitchen cabinet and she saw him throw a young child across a room.Coulter is accused of raping the woman, assaulting her three times between June 2013 and November 2014 at addresses in East Lothian and Edinburgh, and is also accused of being threatening towards her.He is further charged with raping, sexually assaulting and threatening a girl...
The Independent

Police officer ‘persuaded’ wife to take speeding points twice and thought he could ‘get away with it’

A ‘respected’ police officer ‘persuaded’ his wife to take his speeding points twice because he thought he could ‘get away with it’. Mark Hinchliffe, who had worked for West Yorkshire Police for 18 years and was held in ‘high esteem’, was caught speeding twice between April and June 2021.But on both occasions, his wife Lisa Hinchliffe, who had also worked for the force in a civilian role for 17 years, said she was driving.After the case was investigated, Mr Hinchliffe was identified as the driver and the couple were arrested.Jailing Mr Hinchliffe for six months, Judge Jonathan Rose told him:...
The Independent

Boy in court accused of stabbing talented dancer Holly Newton, 15, to death - OLD

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenage girl stabbed to death in Northumberland.Holly Newton, 15, was found hurt in the Priestpopple area of Hexham shortly after 5.10pm on Friday and later died in hospital.A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a district judge at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being charged with murder, attempted murder and having a knife.The Gateshead teenager was not asked to enter pleas during the brief hearing.Holly also loved dancing and was so talented -...
The Independent

Man admitted to police officer that he killed Bennylyn Burke, trial told

A man confessed to a police officer searching for a missing woman and her child that he killed the 25-year-old, a court has heard.Andrew Innes was accused at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday of murdering Bennylyn Burke and Jellica Burke, two, at a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, between February 20 and March 5 2021.The court heard Pc Gavin Burns was sent to the house after the pair had been reported missing and Innes, 52, told him: “I killed her (Bennylyn). She’s under the floor. We got into a fight and I killed her.”The trial was told Innes...
The Independent

Epsom College – latest: Headteacher shot dead by husband was ‘arrested after domestic row’

Headteacher Emma Pattison was reportedly arrested seven years ago after a domestic row with her husband, George Pattison.Mrs Pattison, who police believe was shot by her partner, allegedly slapped Mr Pattison around the face, Sky News reported.He phoned the police and they arrested Mrs Pattison on suspicion of common assault, but she was later released without charge.Police suspect Mr Pattison killed his headteacher wife Emma and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie before taking his own life, The Independent understands, with a gun registered in his name found alongside their bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds.The Times reported...
BBC

Life in children's home was 'torture every day'

A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
The Independent

Lindsay Clancy: GoFundMe donations of over $1m will not be used to cover mother’s legal fees in murder case

A lawyer for Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her children while she was experiencing extreme postpartum psychosis, has confirmed that more than $1m raised through a GoFundMe campaign will not be used to cover her legal fees. Thousands of people have donated to the GoFundMe campaign meant to cover the funeral expenses for Ms Clancy’s children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and seven-month-old Callan Clancy. An attorney for Ms Clancy, who is charged with murder for allegedly strangling the children on 24 January, clarified to Law&Crime that the funds “have nothing to do with” his client’s legal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BBC

Commissioner warns rape victims 'forced to choose between healthcare and justice'

Rape victims are being forced to choose between healthcare and justice, Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner has said. Geraldine Hanna said victims were asked to consent to "excessive" personal data being handed over during trials, including counselling notes. The victims of crime commissioner focusses on victims' needs. Ms Hanna,...
The Independent

Archie Battersbee died as result of prank or experiment gone wrong, coroner rules

Archie Battersbee died as a result of an accident during a “prank or experiment that went wrong”, a coroner has ruled. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn last August, months after he was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. His family believe he had been taking part in a dangerous online challenge.His parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in their bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully withdraw his medical care.At an inquest into his death in Chelmsford, Essex, senior coroner Lincoln Brookes described...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy