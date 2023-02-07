Read full article on original website
House Fire Claims Life of One Person and Three Pets
Rutherford County – TN (02/10/2023) One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night at the 3700-block of Snell Road, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department reported. The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification. One firefighter sustained injuries and was transported to...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 6, 2023
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from February 6 to February 10, 2023. The 65th GRAMMY Awards brought attention to country and Americana music. From first time winners to incredible performances. On October 25, 2022, Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that led to the eventual arrest...
Murfreesboro Police Investigate Serious Crash on Broad Street That Sent Two to Hospital
Murfreeesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, Feb. 10. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of the Right Price Auto Sales on NW Broad Street (US 41/70) around 12:55...
Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville
Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon. This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of county of residence.
OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Benson Burks
Donna Lynn Benson Burks, age 66, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Ft Hood, TX and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She worked in the restaurant business most of her life, and at Walmart for the last few years. Miss Donna never met a stranger and was loved by many.
Murfreesboro Teen Charged with Evading Arrest After Fleeing Officers Responding to Reports of Drag Racing
From Metro Police – An alleged participant in Sunday night’s reported drag racing-related activities is now jailed and charged with evading arrest. Gavin Fitzpatrick, 18, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was observed by officers at 111 Airpark Center E standing outside a 2010 Mazda M61. There was another driver doing donuts in the parking lot of the closed business and driving erratically. As officers activated their emergency equipment on their marked patrol cars, Fitzpatrick ran to his car and, rather then stop for police who had positioned their vehicles in front of him to prevent him from leaving, he placed his car in reverse and drove around the police cars. Officers did not pursue Fitzpatrick who drove off at a high rate of speed onto Couchville Pike.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 7, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of February 7, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Vehicular Homicide, Agg Assault x3, Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft of Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, False Report. Last seen unknown. 2. Juan...
La Vergne Police Look to Identify Burglary Suspects
La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on February 2. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
Traffic Safety Task Force to Conduct Traffic Enforcement & Bar Checks This Sunday
“Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” – That’s the slogan from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to enlist people to stop drunk-driving crashes statewide during The Big Game on Feb. 12. Three people lost their lives in DUI-related traffic crashes and 91 drunk-driving crashes occurred during...
Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty to 2014 and 2021 Homicides
SMYRNA, Tennessee—A Smyrna man is behind bars after pleading guilty for the 2014 homicide of Danny J. Wright and the subsequent August 2021 homicide of Darian Williams. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, Enrique Dane Decourcey, age 34, accepted a plea agreement in Rutherford County for second-degree murder for the homicide of Danny J. Wright resulting in a twenty-five-year sentence. Additionally, Decourcey pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Kentucky for the homicide of Darian Williams which includes a life sentence with a sentencing hearing on April 14, 2023.
Silver Alert Issued for 68-Year-Old Ridley Herrod Out of Lebanon
A #TNSilverAlert has been issued out of Lebanon for 68-year-old Ridley “Mack” Herrod. He was last seen in the area of S. College Street in Lebanon, wearing a red or blue jacket. Ridley “Mack” is 5’7″,weighs 236 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He has a...
Road Construction and Lane Closures 2-10-15, 2023
• MM 40 – 45, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single/double-right and left lane closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous closure each night. • MM 51 – 53, Nightly, 8 p.m. –...
La Vergne Middle School Student Brings Gun to School
LaVergne Middle School was placed under a Code Red after a student brought a gun to school on Friday morning, a spokesperson with Rutherford County Schools said. Rutherford County Schools said the gun was unloaded and all students are safe. The student has now been charged by law enforcement. “We...
Two California Residents Arrested as Part of Ongoing Drug Investigation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY – A multi-agency investigation into drug overdoses occurring in Middle Tennessee has resulted in the arrest of two individuals, and the seizure of drugs totaling approximately 47 kilograms, including combinations of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl, cocaine laced with fentanyl, and pure fentanyl. In the spring of 2022,...
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Two Nashville Area Stores
Two Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the Nashville area are expected to close soon after the company announced it will close 149 stores, according to BusinessInsider. This new list of closures comes in addition to the 87 closures it announced last month. Eight of the announced closures are in...
Shooting Suspect on the Run After One Person Shot In Hendersonville
One person was injured during a shooting in Hendersonville on Wednesday and police are still searching for one suspect, according to WKRN. The shooting happened at West Main Street at Old Shackle Island Road. Following the shooting, Henderson Police say they followed four suspects in a white Chevrolet Equinox who...
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert
A Rutherford County resident received a call from someone posing as a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant in the civil process division. The caller falsely tried to get $1,700 from the resident but the resident refused and notified the Sheriff’s Office. The name the caller used is not a sheriff’s sergeant or sheriff’s deputy.
OBITUARY: William Michael ‘Smitty’ Smith
William Michael “Smitty” Smith, age 64 of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A native of Bardstown, KY, he was the son of the late William Charles Smith and Frances Ruth Metcalf Smith. Smitty was a US Army veteran and a pilot car owner/operator. Smitty...
NWS to Host Severe Weather Awareness Courses
Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is Feb. 19-25, 2023. The National Weather Service of Nashville will be hosting a series of virtual training courses throughout the week and will meet in person for Severe Weather Awareness Day on Saturday Feb. 25. It will be from 9am – 4pm at...
Two Theft Suspects Walk Out of Murfreesboro Target Without Paying
Murfreesboro Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. On Jan. 31, two unknown individuals went inside the Old Fort Pkwy. Target and took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. The unidentified males drove off in a dark-colored SUV. Target...
