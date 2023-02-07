ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

US Postal Service Speeds Junk Mail Delivery

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xS7nN_0kf5WBmf00 The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) tracks mail delivery against a recently created yardstick it calls “Delivering for America.” Part of this 10-year plan is to have 95% of all mail, regardless of class, delivered on time. Much of this effort is made to deliver junk mail quickly. The USPS calls these letters and parcels “Marketing Mail.” USPS helps for-profit enterprises deliver junk mail as quickly as possible. It is another example of the wasted efforts of the organization.

In its most recent report on mail delivery, the USPS said its goal is to deliver mail in an average of 2.5 days. In its recent report, which covered January 1 to January 27, 91.8% of First-Class mail was delivered on time. A total of 94.3% of Marketing Mail was delivered on time. That means junk mail delivery outperformed First-Class mail numbers. About 53% of all mail deliveries are Marketing Mail.

The USPS is built around several functions that are no longer good foundations for a national package and mail delivery system. First, it supports, at a loss, the delivery of junk mail. Second, it delivers mail six days a week. Third, it maintains over 32,000 post offices, many of which are in small villages. By any reasonable yardstick, many of these locations have to lose money. (Last year, the USPS lost $473 million on revenue of $78.5 billion.) ( Click here for 18 ways the Post Office helps Americans. )

Marketing Mail has several things in common with First-Class when viewed through the lens of whether it needs to be available to Americans. The USPS has not forced marketers to turn to electronic delivery, which is already a major part of e-commerce business models. If marketing material-based businesses were forced to deliver more content online, many of USPS's costs could be eliminated. This means fewer postal workers and fewer locations.
ALSO READ: 25 Biggest Product Flops of the Last 10 Years
The ability to cut these also would be increased if the USPS encouraged Americans to use email and email attachments instead of First-Class mail. And Americans should be encouraged to turn to FedEx and UPS for package delivery.

There is no reason for the USPS to be anywhere near as large as it is. One way to cut this is to phase out Marketing Mail.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 2

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Changes Coming for USPS This Month

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Ty D.

USPS Accused of Holding Mail Hostage: Customers Report Mail Delays and Inadequate Service

The USPS has faced several challenges in recent years, leading to decreased reliability and performance. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is responsible for delivering crucial items, including checks and medication. It is an essential service that many people rely on. However, the USPS has faced several challenges in recent years, leading to decreased reliability and performance.
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Marietta Daily Journal

Costco Members Should Never Do This

The warehouse club has very few rules, but you should take this one very seriously. Costco COST has a very simple business model. It sells memberships in exchange for offering members a low-cost, no-frills shopping experience. People pay in order to access the chain's warehouses. Those membership fees provide a significant portion of the chain's profits, allowing Costco to sell its limited selection of merchandise at a lower markup than...
hbsdealer.com

Home Depot will now pay its hourly employees to the minute

The Home Depot will change its pay policy for its hourly workers and pay to the nearest minute on the clock. “Our policy has been to round total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes, which has been a common industry practice for many years,” said Sara Gorman, spokesperson for The Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WREG

Tops Three 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023

A new year means new ways for crooks to try to steal your money! NewsChannel 3 spoke with experts from the Better Business Bureau of the MidSouth about the top three scams to avoid in 2023. Top 3 Scams to Avoid in 2023 #3-Tampered Gift Cards According to the BBB, thieves are now printing their […]
Aneka Duncan

One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to Americans

Chicago residents will be getting some much-needed financial relief soon. Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot announced that the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now in its second phase. City officials revealed that approximately 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented citizens will be getting the payment. The money is to assist those who did not receive the federal stimulus checks during the pandemic. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
R.A. Heim

Walmart now using AI at self-checkouts to prevent shoplifting

Notice anything different at Walmart when using self-checkout? Well, Walmart has started to use AI technology from Edgify on the self-checkout registers. This new system gives the device the function it needs to see what product is being scanned by the customer and whether or not it matches the label on it.
Nick Davis

People are making up to $20 per hour driving for Walmart Spark

In recent years, the rise of gig economy jobs has made it possible for people to earn money in new and innovative ways. One such gig job is driving for Walmart Spark, a delivery service offered by the retail giant. This service allows Walmart customers to have their groceries and other purchases delivered directly to their homes, and drivers are hired to transport the items from the store to the customer's doorstep.
MaxLend Loans

Getting Financial Assistance for Car Repairs

Car owners can be surprised by how expensive auto repairs can be. Just like owning a pet or a form of technology, your automobile requires proper maintenance and care. When you least expect it, your car can become sick and may need immediate assistance.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

157K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy