Green Bay, WI

The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

3 Free Agent WR’s Suggested As Targets For Packers

There could be a lot of turnover for the Green Bay Packers roster this off-season. While all of the focus thus far has been on Aaron Rodgers and the quarterback position, that is far from the only area of concern. Regardless of who is under center for the Packers in...
GREEN BAY, WI
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Ringer

In the Year of the Defensive Tackle, Chris Jones Stands Above

Chris Jones easily rattled off the names. The Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle—a finalist for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022—knows all of the up-and-coming defensive tackles; and this year, Jones has paid particularly close attention to an especially strong group of players from the 2019 draft class who are now entering the final year of their rookie contracts: “Dexter Lawrence, Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons,” Jones said. “I hope those guys blow the market out.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for February 9, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals are being patient on hiring their next head coach. Bills hired Al Holcomb as a Senior Defensive Assistant. Packers hired Greg Williams the former Cardinals CB’s coach as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Houston Texans. Texans interviewed Cardinals DL Coach Matt Burker for their DC Job. Jacksonville Jaguars.

