BBC

The Last of Us: Could a fungal pandemic turn us all into zombies?

Let me introduce you to something truly horrifying - the fungus that turns its victims into zombies. Its spores enter the body. The fungus then grows and begins to hijack the mind of its host until it loses control and is compelled to climb to higher ground. The parasitic fungus...
TIME

Bird Flu Isn’t a Danger to Humans...Yet

Outbreaks of avian flu are decimating poultry farms worldwide, but the virus would need some very specific mutations to pose a significant threat to humans.
Eden Reports

'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually

The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
scitechdaily.com

Shaking Up Our Understanding: Ethereal Variant of Mysterious Plant Is Actually a New Species

It was once thought that green leaves and photosynthesis were essential for plants, however, some plants have evolved to obtain their nutrients from other organisms instead. One such plant is Monotropastrum humile, a ghostly-looking species that is widely found across East and Southeast Asia. This mycoheterotrophic plant thrives in woodlands with limited sunlight, obtaining its nutrients by feeding off the hyphae of fungi.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
sciencealert.com

Alarming Spread of Bird Flu Continues as More Species Infected

Experts have warned that the recent detection of bird flu in mammals including foxes, otters, minks, seals, and even grizzly bears is concerning but emphasized that the virus would have to significantly mutate to spread between humans. Since late 2021, Europe has been gripped by its worst-ever outbreak of bird...
MONTANA STATE
Quartz

Vertical farming: Controlled worlds

What if you could control the environment—the light, temperature, and humidity—of a vegetable or fruit crop, so that you could produce plants of superior quality that arrive fresher, have a longer shelf life, and are more nutritious? That’s the ambition of vertical farming, that is, growing plants on layered vertical structures, often indoors. Think layers and stacks, like a sort of industrial live lasagna.
FLORIDA STATE
blueridgecountry.com

February’s Wild Edible: Turkey Tail Mushrooms

In our region, one of the most common mushrooms during the fall and winter is the turkey tail mushroom. This fan-shaped polypore (which grows on a wide variety of trees-especially dead or dying hardwoods) usually runs two to three inches wide and features multiple zones of multiple variations of purple, green, yellow, black, and gray. The clincher on identifying Coriolus versicolor is its white underside that sports scores of tiny pores.
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Largest Fungus in the World

Fungus is one the least understood members of the living world, even though they play such a vital role in the ecosystem. Without fungus, we wouldn’t have wine or bread, wood wouldn’t break down after it died, and we wouldn’t have anything to put on our salads! Today, we will look at not just the largest fungus in the world but also the largest organism by biomass.
OREGON STATE

