PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News

A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
Pump Prices Continue to Decrease

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
DEP: Homes Radon Testing Can Save Lives

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says now is a great time of the year to test your home for radon. DEP program manager Bob Lewis says houses being closed up during the winter provide optimum testing conditions. He adds that about 40 percent of Pennsylvania homes have radon levels that are above federal limits because of certain kinds of minerals found in the state's soil and rocks, which are the source of radon. Home test kits can run around 30 dollars and professionals charge about 150-dollars. The deadly gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer.
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
Trout stocking planned ahead of statewide April 1 opening day

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released its schedule for trout stocking ahead of the state’s April 1 opening day of trout season. This year’s Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is scheduled for March 25, a week before general opening. On this day, youth will be able to fish with their adult mentors. Get your license here.
Shapiro Requires State Workers To Return To In-Person Work

Governor Josh Shapiro is asking state employees who moved to remote work when the pandemic hit to return to the office. Shapiro sent a letter to 2,300 senior managers requiring them to come to the office at least three days a week. Most state employees have been working in-person since...
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
AAA: Gas Prices Lower in Pa. as Crude Prices Dip

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Gas prices are a penny lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.851 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.851. Average price during the week of January 30, 2023: $3.865. Average price...
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
