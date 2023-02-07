Read full article on original website
Found: Large White Great Pyrenees Dog
Large white Great Pyrenees dog showed up at out house outside Bakersville (South of Bakersville, White Oak Road) late 10 Feb. Had collar with a 2020 rabies tag from Jennifer Stewart vet clinic but no further ID. I think it is a male. Friendly but cold and hungry. We gave him some food and placed bedding in garage. He seems to have wandered away during the night. For more information call Stephen at 828-385-6218.
Ash Wednesday Service
Green Mountain Presbyterian Church will begin the season of Lent by holding an Ash Wednesday service on Wednesday, February 22 at 6:00pm. The service will consist of scripture, prayer, and the imposition of ashes. A fellowship meal will be shared after the service. The church is located at 299 Toe...
Wade Stevie Murphy
Wade Stevie Murphy, known as Smurf, age 51, of Bailey Settlement Road on Green Mountain, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 10th, 2023, passing peacefully at home after his five year battle with stage IV cancer, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Rev. Wade Murphy. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents.
Charlie Dalton Wise
Charlie Dalton Wise, age 29, of North Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later once they have been completed and finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to...
