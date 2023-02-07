Large white Great Pyrenees dog showed up at out house outside Bakersville (South of Bakersville, White Oak Road) late 10 Feb. Had collar with a 2020 rabies tag from Jennifer Stewart vet clinic but no further ID. I think it is a male. Friendly but cold and hungry. We gave him some food and placed bedding in garage. He seems to have wandered away during the night. For more information call Stephen at 828-385-6218.

BAKERSVILLE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO