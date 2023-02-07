ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Mom throws gender reveal for her 6-year-old who came out as a trans girl

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2020. It has since been updated. A mom's heartwarming gesture of acceptance and love for her child had people's hearts overflowing with warm and gushy feelings. Zoe Lynn threw an adorable gender reveal for her 6-year-old trans daughter. Sharing photographs from the ceremony on Facebook, Lynn penned a powerful post detailing the many emotions and internal struggles they went through to get to this point. Although it was a shared journey for the family, this mother-of-two highlights that the only thing that mattered through it all was letting her daughter know that she is loved exactly as she is.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
SheKnows

This Mom Left Her Husband to Clean up the Mess After His Parents' Chaotic Visit & Reddit Applauds Her

Dealing with your in-laws can be one of the most challenging parts about getting married, but one mom on Reddit had the best solution. When her husband’s parents came into town and disrupted their kids’ weeknight routine, she decided to give herself the week off — and let her husband deal with the aftermath (for a change). The results were amazing … for her. In the “Am I The A-hole?” subreddit, a mom of two explained how her parents live three blocks away, and her 9- and 11-year-old kids get to see them often. But her husband’s parents live several states...
Mary Duncan

“Chicken is for poor people.” Woman enraged when mother-in-law makes a nasty comment about dinner she cooked

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t know about you, but I have been horrified by the prices of eggs in the grocery stores lately. The last time I went food shopping, the cheapest pack of a dozen eggs I could find still cost $5.99, which, with tax, is over a dollar more than my boyfriend’s daughter charges her neighbors for her chicken’s free-range eggs. Suddenly having a morning scramble is a luxury much like avocado toast was a few years ago when it became a breakfast staple among those who wanted to fork over extra money for a status symbol.
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Amy Christie

Daughter on stepdad: "He left mom after they had a baby; I don't want to see that family"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting married a second time requires a lot of patience, love, and determination, particularly if you're a parent already. It won't be just about you but also about making your kids feel included in the new family that's being formed with all the memories about to come.
Amy Christie

Wife on mother-in-law: "She invited my husband and kids to a family dinner; she told me not to come"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Getting along with your spouse's parents will need plenty of patience and time, and many partners decide to simply avoid them because they can't find a way to have everyone friendly and nice, even though they're a part of the same family.

