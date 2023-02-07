ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windy Wednesday with a few storms possible

By Shelby Mac, Danielle Breezy, Meaghan Thomas
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A thin line of heavy rain and wind will ramp up after 10pm near the TN River and will move east after midnight. The main concern will come from gusty winds nearing 40mph. Tornado threat is low, but not zero. A marginal risk (level 1/5) has been issued for areas around a line from Westmoreland to Watertown to Manchester pointing west.

Timing:

The sky will remain mostly cloudy all afternoon with light patchy rain at times. A line of potentially heavy rain and wind will ramp up after 10pm moving towards the TN River around midnight. The line will weaken and it will move out by mid-morning Thursday.

The main concern with this system is strong, gusty wind. Tornado threat remains very low, but not zero.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky from Midnight to Noon Thursday.

Behind the system, cooler air drops in and light rain is possible Friday into early Saturday.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

