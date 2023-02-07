DETROIT (WILX) - No. 15 Michigan State dropped a heartbreaker in overtime on Saturday, as Luke Hughes scored with seven-tenths of a second remaining to propel No. 5 Michigan to a 4-3 OT victory. The Spartans (15-15-2, 9-11-2 B1G) earned one point in the Big Ten standings and the four games between the teams were all basically one-goal affairs, the lone exception Friday night’s 4-2 win via an empty net goal. The teams split 2-1 decisions in December, with each team winning on its home rink. Michigan wins the season series 3-1. Hughes’ game-winner snuck across the line with less than a second remaining in the overtime period. It was his ninth of the year, and set up by freshman Frank Nazar III, who had a goal and an assist in his second collegiate game after missing much of the season with injury. MSU sent the game to overtime with a goal by Michael Underwood with five minutes to go in regulation; the d-man got the puck from Cole Krygier and wristed it through traffic for his first goal as a Spartan. MSU outshot Michigan 33-30, but the Wolverines had a 3-1 edge in the extra frame despite taking a penalty in overtime. MSU had seven penalties for 14 minutes on the night, while MSU had six for 20. The teams each scored once in the opening frame with Mucha lighting the lamp to tie the game 1-1; after Michigan State took a 2-1 lead in the second on a Jeremy Davidson goal, the Wolverines added two within a minute to take a 3-2 lead which they would hold until Underwood’s tying tally. Dylan St. Cyr made 24 saves, while Erik Portillo stopped 30 for the Wolverines. The Spartans head to Wisconsin for their final Big Ten regular-season series. The teams play on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. STATISTICS OF NOTE.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO