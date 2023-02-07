Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares our ‘very nice’ weather for the weekend and Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!. Connect with Studio 10!. ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 10, 2023. Average High: 32º Average...
WILX-TV
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal. The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.
WILX-TV
East Lansing pulls big win against CAAC-Blue leading Waverly
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing has started to find some things after a slow start to the season, knocking off league-leading Waverly at home 68-61. The Warriors will look to rebound against Okemos at home on Monday, Feb. 14. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest...
WILX-TV
MSU sorority delivers flowers for Sparrow cancer patients
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every day, dozens of patients undergo cancer treatment at Sparrow Hospital. And a simple gesture of giving a bouquet of flowers goes a long way. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, MSU’s Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority is putting smiles on the faces of those who need it the most.
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic girls bounce back from Haslett loss with win over Charlotte
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kacee Reid’s Cougars had no problems with Charlotte. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Grand Ledge needs two OT’s to complete season sweep of Okemos
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Back in mid-January, Grand Ledge went into Okemos’ home gym and handed the Wolves their only loss on the season. Less than a month later, it needed two overtimes to do it, but Grand Ledge completed the season-sweep of Okemos at its home barn Friday night, 59-50.
WILX-TV
Boil water advisory issued for Flint residents after water main break
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Flint residents following a water main break Friday morning. The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. It happened on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint. According to Mike Brown, director of the...
WILX-TV
Olivet boys, girls sweep Lansing Christian
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Good night for both the Olivet boys and girls basketball teams, both picking up wins over Lansing Christian. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
WILX-TV
Students from Wilson Talent Center help provide shoes and food for homeless
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Wilson Talent Center helped provide new shoes and free meals to people who are homeless. On Saturday, the Talent Center teamed up with Footprints of Michigan to give out free food, new shoes, and even haircuts to people in need at the Christ Community Church in Lansing. It was themed as a Valentine’s Day dinner for homeless people. Students brainstormed what the meal should be, and they decided on Italian.
WILX-TV
Haslett girls clinch CAAC-Red outright with win at Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett girls basketball team kept its perfect season rolling, moving to 19-0 with a win over Williamston, clinching the CAAC-Red outright league title in the process. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson Councilmember to hold neighborhood meeting for Ward 4
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Ward 4 residents have an opportunity to meet their City Council representative and learn the latest news from their neighborhood. City Councilmember Laura Dwyer Schlecte will be holding a neighborhood meeting for the City’s Fourth Ward on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church. Located at 925 Backus St., Jackson.
WILX-TV
Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has opened its electronic filing options for individuals, but many taxpayers are encountering technical difficulties when trying to submit their returns. Tax professional, Jonathan Wheeler, warns of potential system glitches or data entry errors that may cause frustration for self-employed individuals...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University’s outer space seeds show promising initial results
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is part of a NASA space project to one day colonize the moon. Spartan researchers recently sent seeds into space, and now they’re back on campus. The seeds were onboard the Artemis 1 mission. Outer space farming may sound like science...
WILX-TV
Spartans Fall in Final Second of OT, 4-3
DETROIT (WILX) - No. 15 Michigan State dropped a heartbreaker in overtime on Saturday, as Luke Hughes scored with seven-tenths of a second remaining to propel No. 5 Michigan to a 4-3 OT victory. The Spartans (15-15-2, 9-11-2 B1G) earned one point in the Big Ten standings and the four games between the teams were all basically one-goal affairs, the lone exception Friday night’s 4-2 win via an empty net goal. The teams split 2-1 decisions in December, with each team winning on its home rink. Michigan wins the season series 3-1. Hughes’ game-winner snuck across the line with less than a second remaining in the overtime period. It was his ninth of the year, and set up by freshman Frank Nazar III, who had a goal and an assist in his second collegiate game after missing much of the season with injury. MSU sent the game to overtime with a goal by Michael Underwood with five minutes to go in regulation; the d-man got the puck from Cole Krygier and wristed it through traffic for his first goal as a Spartan. MSU outshot Michigan 33-30, but the Wolverines had a 3-1 edge in the extra frame despite taking a penalty in overtime. MSU had seven penalties for 14 minutes on the night, while MSU had six for 20. The teams each scored once in the opening frame with Mucha lighting the lamp to tie the game 1-1; after Michigan State took a 2-1 lead in the second on a Jeremy Davidson goal, the Wolverines added two within a minute to take a 3-2 lead which they would hold until Underwood’s tying tally. Dylan St. Cyr made 24 saves, while Erik Portillo stopped 30 for the Wolverines. The Spartans head to Wisconsin for their final Big Ten regular-season series. The teams play on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. STATISTICS OF NOTE.
WILX-TV
On The Job Report: 2/10/2023
Salary:Per appropriate placement on the LEA master agreement salary schedule. Join the Lansing School District and share in our mission to provide educational excellence in a safe and nurturing environment for all students. Requirements:. High school diploma or equivalent plus two years post-secondary education OR completion of 60 semester hours...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Colon cancer in young patients
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is National Cancer Prevention Month. Experts say it’s very important all adults, including young adults, learn the signs and symptoms of cancer so they know what is normal - and when they should see their doctor. For example, did you know that colorectal cancer...
WILX-TV
MSU board approves plan for $38M multicultural center
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees authorized the university to proceed with its plan to build a $38 million, 34,000-square-foot multicultural center in the heart of campus. The authorization allows MSU to break ground on the new center, which is expected to happen later...
WILX-TV
MSU-led team receives $10M grant to make strong food systems
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A team from Michigan State University received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create more food systems. The team receiving the grant includes researchers, educators, and extension experts who are led by MSU. The $10 million grant from the USDA is meant to help create more sustainable and equitable food systems in the Midwest. MSU said the five-year integrated project is being helped funded by the USDA’s Sustainable Agricultural Systems program.
WILX-TV
In My View: No NCAA teams stand out to me
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA men’s basketball pairings will be a complete crap shoot this year in my view. No teams stand out to me in the polls, even Purdue. Many of their wins have been close. There will be numerous complaints on Selection Sunday when the brackets are unveiled because so many teams have been so inconsistent, unlike any other year I can remember.
