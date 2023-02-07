Read full article on original website
Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets. The...
KHOU
Comptroller Hegar claims Harris Co. defunded police; Judge Hidalgo responds he should 'go back to accounting class'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Friday claimed that Harris County defunded the Pct. 5 Constable's Office by more than $2 million in violation of state law. Now, the county will be unable to set a new tax rate for next year. The no new tax...
Families of Santa Fe shooting victims reach settlement with online ammunition seller, lawyers say
SANTA FE, Texas — The families of the Santa Fe High School shooting victims have reached a settlement with the online seller that sold the 17-year-old shooter the ammunition he allegedly used, lawyers announced on Thursday. According to Everytown Law, the firm representing several families of the victims, the...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Constable: For Valentine's Day turn in your ex with warrants, drugs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Valentine's Day is all about love and this year you can channel old love and any leftover feelings from an ex into being a Good Samaritan!. Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office is offering a special this Valentine's Day to help you resolve any feelings you may have about an ex-lover who did you wrong.
KHOU
FBI: $5M reward for information leading to arrest of highest-ranking MS-13 leader in Honduras who has Houston ties
HOUSTON — The FBI said it's offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of the "highest-ranking member" of MS-13 in all of Honduras. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "Porky" or Alex Mendoza, is wanted for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime, the FBI said. This is in addition to an indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice which charged Archaga Carías in 2021 with conspiracy to violate the racketeering laws of the U.S., conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. and possession of a machine gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Mom Wanted for Abandoning 2 Children for Almost 2 Months
According to the police report, a Texas mother is wanted for abandoning her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children for nearly two months. A mother is wanted by police after being accused of abandoning her two young children home alone for nearly more than a month and in deplorable conditions with very little food in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates 31 years old with charges of two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the Roman Forest police.
Head of Harris County DA's Office Vehicular Crimes Division to resign, move to private practice
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A top prosecutor at the Harris County District Attorney's Office is resigning, saying he eventually wants to run for the job. Sean Teare headed the Vehicular Crimes Division and he’s someone District Attorney Kim Ogg hired when she got elected in 2016. Teare confirmed...
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
kwhi.com
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
Off-duty HPD officer working extra job stops gunman in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A gunman was arrested after firing at a group of people following an altercation in downtown Houston, according to police. It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Dallas St. near the Hyatt Regency Houston. Police said they were called out to assist an off-duty HPD officer...
KHOU
Warrant: Moving boxes believed to be full of marijuana found in house where man was found dead
HOUSTON — The search of a northwest Houston home where a man was found dead late last month uncovered what police believe to be moving boxes filled with marijuana, according to a search warrant. Houston police said they found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot to death in a home on...
fox26houston.com
Clara Harris off parole after 2018 prison release, murdered husband for cheating in 2002
HOUSTON - Clara Harris is officially off parole following her release from prison in 2018, 15 years after the brutal murder of her husband. Harris, a former Clear Lake dentist, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her husband, David Harris. Her parole expired on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety due to her completing her parole obligations.
PLANetizen
Houston Mayor Halts Affordable Housing Deals
After residents in the upscale Tanglewood neighborhood of Houston resisted plans to build affordable housing there, Mayor Sylvester Turner has put a halt on similar affordable housing deals citywide “until he can examine them more closely,” writes R.A. Schuetz in the Houston Chronicle. The controversy centers around a...
Teen killed in shooting at north Harris County shopping center, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen was shot and killed Sunday in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the shooting happened at a shopping center on Imperial Valley Drive, near the intersection of I-45 and FM 1960. He said the victim was 16. Harris County...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November
AUSTIN, Texas — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November. Some voting centers didn't have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in. “How many people went to go vote that...
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Turkey Leg Hut by former co-owner for more than $900K
HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is in talks again of having another lawsuit filed against them, but this time from their former business partner. Former Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) co-owner Steve Rogers has reportedly filed a lawsuit against current co-owners, Nakia Price and Lydell Price, for $931,111.12. According to the...
Pilot, passenger survive plane crash in NE Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured Sunday when a plane crashed in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the plane went down near a railyard close to the intersection of Beaumont Highway and Adlong Johnson Road. Gonzalez said the pilot and passenger survived...
fox26houston.com
Two former Harris Co. Jail employees say inmates are running the show
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Last year, 25 inmates died in the Harris County Jail the most inmate deaths in a decade. Just last month, four more deaths. Two former Harris County Jail employees, who resigned from their positions, spoke to us anonymously. One, who we will call ‘Sandy,’ worked at...
KHOU
Domestic disturbance leads to armed man being shot by HPD officer in Kingwood, police say
HOUSTON — An armed man is in the hospital after being shot by officers, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Northpark Plaza Dr., which is along I-69 at The Discovery at Kingwood Apartments. Police said they got a call about a...
KHOU
