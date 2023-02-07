ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, TX

KPEL 96.5

Feds Make Major Drug Bust Near Louisiana-Texas Border

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - 40-year-old Archie Louis Carter of Alexandria, Louisiana, and 34-year-old Isaiah Charles Jones of Houston, Texas, have each been sentenced to double digit years behind bars after a drug bust near the state line took a huge haul of various deadly drugs off the streets. The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KHOU

FBI: $5M reward for information leading to arrest of highest-ranking MS-13 leader in Honduras who has Houston ties

HOUSTON — The FBI said it's offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of the "highest-ranking member" of MS-13 in all of Honduras. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carías, also known as "Porky" or Alex Mendoza, is wanted for conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in transnational organized crime, the FBI said. This is in addition to an indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice which charged Archaga Carías in 2021 with conspiracy to violate the racketeering laws of the U.S., conspiracy to import cocaine into the U.S. and possession of a machine gun in relation to a drug-trafficking crime.
HOUSTON, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

Texas Mom Wanted for Abandoning 2 Children for Almost 2 Months

According to the police report, a Texas mother is wanted for abandoning her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children for nearly two months. A mother is wanted by police after being accused of abandoning her two young children home alone for nearly more than a month and in deplorable conditions with very little food in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates 31 years old with charges of two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the Roman Forest police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT

Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

Clara Harris off parole after 2018 prison release, murdered husband for cheating in 2002

HOUSTON - Clara Harris is officially off parole following her release from prison in 2018, 15 years after the brutal murder of her husband. Harris, a former Clear Lake dentist, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing her husband, David Harris. Her parole expired on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety due to her completing her parole obligations.
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Mayor Halts Affordable Housing Deals

After residents in the upscale Tanglewood neighborhood of Houston resisted plans to build affordable housing there, Mayor Sylvester Turner has put a halt on similar affordable housing deals citywide “until he can examine them more closely,” writes R.A. Schuetz in the Houston Chronicle. The controversy centers around a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day

HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Turkey Leg Hut by former co-owner for more than $900K

HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is in talks again of having another lawsuit filed against them, but this time from their former business partner. Former Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) co-owner Steve Rogers has reportedly filed a lawsuit against current co-owners, Nakia Price and Lydell Price, for $931,111.12. According to the...
HOUSTON, TX
