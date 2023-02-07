ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulshear, TX

1 killed when 18-wheeler ran red light, slamming into truck in Fulshear area, officials say

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3uvz_0kf5Tbe400

One person is dead after the driver of an 18-wheeler ran a red light, colliding with a truck in the Fulshear area, officials said in an update Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of FM 1093 and the northbound lanes of FM 359 (1463) have been shut down since.

According to Constable Chad Norvell, the driver of a truck was headed north on FM 359 while the semi was going east on FM 1093.

A witness told authorities the driver of the semi ran the red light, slamming into the truck.

The truck's driver was killed.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries.

Power poles were hit during the collision as well as a transformer, knocking out electricity to some neighborhoods. Traffic signals were also knocked down.

CenterPoint Energy is on the scene as an extensive repair to the intersection will be needed. In a 2 p.m. update, authorities said it would be another two to three hours for CenterPoint to restore power and another five to six hours after that to replace signals.

Norvell told ABC13 clearing the crash may take all day. In fact, drivers are urged to make alternative plans to get home for the evening commute.

You can take TX Heritage Parkway to I-10 as an alternate route or Highway 36. Fry Road is another alternate, but it's a heavily traveled road.

Drivers should expect delays or avoid the area altogether, Norvell said.

Norvell added that he does expect the 18-wheeler driver to face charges.

Maggie S Obioha
4d ago

Yes this is so sad these truck drivers think they run the roads praying for this person's family that was killed due to a truck driver that didn't want to stop yes he needs to go to jail for killing this individual Rip

Lauren Sanders
4d ago

These 18 wheeler truck drivers are completely out of control!! This one needs to be put in prison for a very, very long time!! I bet he doesn’t even speak English!! Because of another truck driver’s bad decision, aka wreckless driving, in January, two young men from Stephen F. Austin State University were killed while driving home for the weekend and destroyed two families lives!! This has got to stop!!

