1 killed when 18-wheeler ran red light, slamming into truck in Fulshear area, officials say

One person is dead after the driver of an 18-wheeler ran a red light, colliding with a truck in the Fulshear area, officials said in an update Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of FM 1093 and the northbound lanes of FM 359 (1463) have been shut down since.

According to Constable Chad Norvell, the driver of a truck was headed north on FM 359 while the semi was going east on FM 1093.

A witness told authorities the driver of the semi ran the red light, slamming into the truck.

The truck's driver was killed.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries.

Power poles were hit during the collision as well as a transformer, knocking out electricity to some neighborhoods. Traffic signals were also knocked down.

CenterPoint Energy is on the scene as an extensive repair to the intersection will be needed. In a 2 p.m. update, authorities said it would be another two to three hours for CenterPoint to restore power and another five to six hours after that to replace signals.

Norvell told ABC13 clearing the crash may take all day. In fact, drivers are urged to make alternative plans to get home for the evening commute.

You can take TX Heritage Parkway to I-10 as an alternate route or Highway 36. Fry Road is another alternate, but it's a heavily traveled road.

Drivers should expect delays or avoid the area altogether, Norvell said.

Norvell added that he does expect the 18-wheeler driver to face charges.