Debate over dwindling speckled trout population

Debate continues over what to do about the dwindling speckled trout population Louisiana’s speckled trout population is down to its lowest ever recorded level, but recreational anglers and state lawmakers oppose efforts to limit catches. LDWF Assistant Secretary of Fisheries Patrick Banks says based on their assessments there are only two million pounds worth of female specks in the spawning stock, traditionally that number is six-million.

“The population is at such a level that it just cannot withstand the same amount of removals that we have had in the past and that’s why we recommended to make these changes,” said Banks.

The Senate and House Natural Resources Committee rejected a proposed to limit the daily catch limit from 25 to 15 and increase the size limit to 13.5 inches. Banks supports the change.

“But the thing is the legislature does have to considered is the economic impacts on the community and our coastal areas, and so from that standpoint I can understand why they were concerned about making such a change,” said Banks.

State lawmakers want to see other proposals. Franklin Senator Bret Allain says the state should rebuilt habitat instead of restricting recreational anglers. Banks understands their position.

“Absolutely, the state should be doing that and we are, but that is not a short-term fix for what is going on,” said Banks.

Banks says too many fish are being removed from our waters and fishing regulations are the best answer to the problem. He says the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission could propose to the state legislature other options.